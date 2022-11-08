Post Office IT scandal case could be miscarriage of justice
A former sub-postmaster who says he was wrongly accused of embezzling money due to a faulty IT system has won the right to appeal his conviction.
The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission has told Rab Thomson, from Clackmannanshire, he may have been the victim of a miscarriage of justice.
Hundreds of people were wrongly accused because of problems with the Post Office's IT system, Horizon.
Mr Thomson says he only pleaded guilty to avoid a jail sentence.
He had been sentenced to 250 hours of community service.
The commission will announce its decision on seven other Scottish cases later on Tuesday.
Dozens of convictions have already been overturned in England, but these would be the first cases to go to appeal in Scotland.
Between 2000 and 2014, the Post Office prosecuted 736 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses based on information from a recently installed computer system called Horizon.
Some were jailed for false accounting or theft while others were financially ruined or shunned by their communities.
In 2019 the High Court in England ruled that the computer system was not "remotely robust" and there was a "material risk" that it had caused shortfalls in branch accounts.
