Scotland's papers: Post Office IT scandal appeal and Williamson quits

Scotland's papers: Post Office IT scandal appeal and Williamson quitsPublished4 minutes agoThe Herald leads with news that the convictions of six former sub-postmasters for embezzlement and fraud may be miscarriages of justice. The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission has ruled the cases should go to appeal.The papers are dominated by the resignation of cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson over allegations of bullying. The Mail describes Sir Gavin, who was appointed minister without portfolio a fortnight ago, as the first casualty of Rishi Sunak's cabinet.The Scotsman reports that Sir Gavin has vowed to clear his name after stepping back from government while the complaints process is carried out.Mr Sunak is facing questions about his judgement and his decision to appoint Sir Gavin in the first place, according to The Times. The paper also notes that the prime minister said he had "full confidence" in his ally when the bullying allegations emerged.The former health secretary Matt Hancock's debut on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and the news of Sir Gavin's resignation are either side of the headline: "He's in! And he is out" in The Metro.The i reports that UK intelligence officials had been concerned about the appointment of Sir Gavin, who was sacked as defence secretary in 2019 after allegedly leaking sensitive information, to a role that gave him oversight of national security issues.The Daily Telegraph reports that the resignation will "pile pressure" on Mr Sunak to explain both why he appointed Sir Gavin and to what extent he was aware of the bullying claims before he did so.The Daily Express reports on anger surrounding the choice of pin on a poppy worn by an SNP MSP during a Holyrood committee.The National's front page story focuses on speculation that Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is to be given a peerage.The Daily Record front page looks at the upcoming UK government budget and pressure to increase benefits in line with inflation.The Daily Star features a mocked-up picture of former health secretary Mr Hancock in a jungle with added clown nose and wig. The paper says he is "petrified of all snakes" and encourages its readers to "bear this in mind when voting" for which contestant should face the Bushtucker trials.A car crash involving an "aristocrat" is the focus of the front page of the Aberdeen Evening Express.Increasing the number of roads with a 20mph speed limit is the focus of the Press and Journal's front page.A dramatic picture of firefighters tackling a blaze at a shop in Leven in Fife makes the front page of The Courier. The paper reports there are local concerns over potential closures over the Christmas period.The Dundee Evening Telegraph leads with the court case of a woman who stabbed her friend after they fell out over payment for a bag of cocaine.