Teachers in Scotland vote to strike over pay
Teachers in Scotland have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay, the country's largest teaching union has said.
It comes after EIS members rejected a 5% pay offer and called for 10%.
EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said members had become "increasingly angry over their treatment" by their employers and the Scottish government.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney previously said there was no more money to fund public sector pay rises.
Any strike action by teachers would now require a fortnight's notice.
The move comes after Scotland's largest nursing union voted to go on strike for the first time ever in a dispute over pay.
The EIS said 96% of its members backed a teachers' strike on a 71% turnout.
General secretary Andrea Bradley said: "Our members should have received a pay increase in April but, after months of unjustifiable dither and delay from Cosla and the Scottish government, we are still waiting for an acceptable offer to be made.
"Quite frankly, our members have had enough of waiting and enough of feeling the financial strain of the cost of living on top of the significant stress of their teaching jobs."
'No new offer'
John Swinney announced £615m of spending cuts in his emergency budget review earlier this month.
It came on top of £560m cuts to public services in September.
The Scottish government said it was "committed to supporting a fair pay offer" through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers - the body that negotiates pay and conditions of service.
But the EIS has insisted the government must come back with "a greatly improved pay offer if strike action starting this month is to be avoided."
"The last pay offer, a sub-inflation 5%, was rejected by Scotland's teachers almost three months ago," said the union's Andrea Bradley.
"Since then, there has been no new offer made, despite a strong desire on the part of teachers for a fair deal to be struck."
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Scottish government recognised "the vital importance of reaching a fair and affordable resolution on pay, both for the workforce during a cost of living crisis, and for the pupils and parents".
"Strikes in our schools are in no-one's interest," she said, "least of all for pupils, parents and carers who have already faced significant disruption over the past three years."
The Scottish Conservatives said the blame for a future teachers' strike "lies squarely" with Ms Somerville.
The Tories' education spokesman Stephen Kerr said: "The threat of strike action has been looming for months yet the education secretary failed to get round the table and ensure a solution was found.
"Pupils missing yet more classroom time is the last thing they need after the disruption they had to endure during the pandemic."
Many people now in their late 40s and 50s remember the last national strike action over pay in Scottish schools all too well.
For almost two years in the mid-1980s, there were strikes across the country with some schools in the constituencies of government ministers targeted for regular action.
Some secondary students were only in school two days each week for lengthy periods of time.
This dispute cast a shadow over schools for a long time. It took years for school sports, drama clubs and other extra curricular activity to recover.
The memory of this dispute - and how it affected many who are now parents, senior teachers and politicians - makes the mere threat of a strike a very powerful weapon.
The EIS hopes it will not be necessary to strike and that the government and councils will make an improved pay offer.
But it is not bluffing. The signs are that the union could be preparing for action before the end of the month.