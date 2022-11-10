ScotRail strikes suspended after new pay offer to RMT workers
- Published
A series of strikes at ScotRail have been suspended after unions received an improved pay offer.
The RMT is to ballot its members on a 5% rise plus an extra £750, which is £250 more than the previous offer.
ScotRail said it meant wages would rise by 7.5% for staff such as conductors and ticket examiners, with an 8.5% increase for lower-paid workers.
The RMT had been planning a strike next Saturday followed by regular strikes on Fridays and Saturdays up to Christmas.
It had previously said it would "seriously consider" an improved offer from ScotRail of about 8.2%.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said he welcomed RMT members being able to "have a say on our very strong pay offer".
He added: "If accepted, this will deliver an average 7.5% basic pay increase, job security for at least six years, and increases allowances in commission payments.
"We encourage RMT members to vote for this offer so that they can receive a well-earned pay rise and everyone at ScotRail can focus on delivering for customers across the country."
The RMT ballot on whether to accept the increased offer will run for the next two weeks.
ScotRail's RMT members previously went on strike on 10 October.
An overtime and rest day working ban, put in place by the union, has also caused cancellations across the rail network in recent weeks.
A Transport Scotland spokesman welcomed the decision to put the pay offer to RMT members, and added passengers would also welcome the suspension of strikes as the vote goes ahead.
"We would encourage those taking part to consider the very real benefits of accepting this deal, one which is both fair and affordable," the spokesman said.
Rail services have also been severely disrupted in recent months by a series of separate disputes with workers including ScotRail drivers - which has been resolved - and Network Rail staff.
The Scottish government took control of ScotRail in April after deciding to nationalise the rail franchise.
Meanwhile train drivers at 12 rail companies, including Avanti West Coast which links Glasgow and London, are set to strike again.
Members of the Aslef union will walk out in a dispute over pay on Saturday 26 November.