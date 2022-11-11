Rab Noakes: Scottish singer songwriter dies aged 75

Rab NoakesGetty Images

Singer songwriter Rab Noakes has died aged 75, it has been announced.

The Scot, who grew up in Cupar, Fife, is said to have died suddenly in hospital.

A founding member of Stealers Wheel, he was also a solo artist who released more than 20 albums and performed at festivals such as Celtic Connections.

Before setting up his own production company, Noakes was a senior music producer at the BBC.

He was a regular collaborator with other musicians, including Barbara Dickson who announced his death on social media on Friday.

She wrote: "My dear and old friend Rab Noakes has died suddenly in hospital today.

"I am shocked. We had so much in common - The Everly Brothers, the Flying Burrito Brothers and an enduring love of songs, particularly traditional music.

"Sleep well, Rab. May you rest in peace."

BBC Radio Scotland broadcaster Bryan Burnett added: "Such sad news about our own Rab Noakes. A huge loss.

"He hired me at Radio Scotland and as a producer he taught me so much about the country-pop music we both loved."

