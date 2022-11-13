Man, 50, critically ill after Glasgow street disturbance

A 50-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a disturbance in Glasgow, police said.

The incident, which also left a 39-year-old man with serious injuries, is being treated as attempted murder.

Officers said both men were discovered in Priesthill Crescent, Priesthill, after the alarm was raised at around 22:15 on Saturday.

A force spokesman said the 50-year-old was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Det Sgt Nicol McPherson said: "From our inquiries so far, we believe there was a disturbance involving a number of people, which resulted in both men being seriously injured.

"The suspect for the attack is described as wearing a black hooded tracksuit top and bottoms with white trainers.

"It is imperative that we catch the man/men responsible for this attempted murder and serious assault."

He urged anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

