Which schools will close during the Scottish teachers' strike?
- Published
The biggest Scottish teachers' strike in decades will bring learning to a standstill next Thursday.
Industrial action by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) and the Association of Head Teachers and Deputes Scotland (AHDS) over pay will see almost all primary and secondary schools close on 24 November.
Talks to avert the strikes failed to come up with an improved pay deal.
EIS members have rejected a 5% pay offer, saying they wanted 10%.
Unions could still call the strike off if a suitable offer is made, but each Scottish council has made its own arrangements should the strike go ahead.
Will my child's school be affected?
Aberdeen City Council
School leadership teams will inform parents of their assessment as soon as possible. The council suggests that the provision of education is likely to be "significantly compromised", with the potential for some school closures.
Aberdeenshire Council
Aberdeenshire Council said it would not be possible to safely open any schools. The buildings will be closed to all pupils, and this will affect all primary and secondary schools. However, it will not affect early learning settings.
Angus Council
All primary and secondary schools in Angus will be closed. Nurseries at Andover, Inverbrothock, Northmuir, Seaview, Southesk and Warddykes will open as usual on this date, and early learning and childcare centres at Carnoustie and Forfar will also open as normal. All other school-based childcare settings will be closed.
Argyll and Bute Council
All schools will be closed to pupils and there will be no online learning available. Nursery provision will operate as normal in all establishments except Arinagour, Easdale, Kilmodan, Kilchattan, Rhunahaorine, where alternative childcare arrangements should be made. Families entitled to free school meals will receive a payment in lieu of their entitlement for this day.
City of Edinburgh Council
All schools will be closed and staff who are not striking will work from home. Headteachers will send out details of learning and pastoral support as soon as possible. Nursery classes within primary schools will be closed. All other settings will be open. Those eligible for free school meals will take home Thursday's lunch on Wednesday with instructions for keeping it fresh.
Clackmannanshire Council
All Clackmannanshire's secondary, primary and special schools will be closed, with the exception of the Park, Menstrie, Tulach and Sauchie early learning centres. These are staffed by non-teaching staff. All others based within primary schools will be closed. The council will support families entitled to free school meals who will get an additional payment.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
All primary and secondary schools and council nurseries will be closed. Nurseries not operated by the Comhairle are expected to be unaffected: An Cotan, Stornoway Playgroup, Ravenspoint and Cothrom Og. Stornoway Childcare Centre will be open as normal. No dedicated home to school transport will operate. A payment will be made to bank accounts for any children registered for free school meals.
Dumfries and Galloway Council
All primary and secondary schools will be closed. It is expected that all early learning and childcare provision will also be unable to open. The council said it was still working with senior staff across Dumfries and Galloway to risk assess the opening of school nurseries.
Dundee City Council
All Dundee City Council primary schools, attached nursery classes, secondary and special schools will be closed. Arrangements are being made for free school meal payments to be made. The closures will also involve Kingspark School and the Rockwell Learning Centre.
However, the following early years settings will be open: Caird View Nursery, Hill View Nursery, Longhaugh Nursery, Ballumbie Early Years Centre, Fintry Early Years Centre, Rowantree Early Years Centre, Downfield Early Years Centre , Claypotts Early Years Centre, Wallacetown Nursery, Baluniefield Nursery, Coldside Nursery, Law Nursery, Woodlea Children's Centre, Frances Wright Nursery , Jessie Porter Nursery , Menzieshill Nursery , Balgay Hill Nursery, Quarry View Nursery.
East Ayrshire Council
All schools in East Ayrshire Council will be closed. It is anticipated that all early childhood centres will operate as normal. Arrangements are still being confirmed for pupils who receive a free school meal.
East Dunbartonshire Council
All East Dunbartonshire primary, secondary and additional support needs schools will be closed. All early years centres will remain open as these are not affected by the strike action.
East Lothian Council
All schools and early learning and childcare settings will be closed. All home to school transport will not operate, and a payment will be made for children who qualify for a free school meal.
East Renfrewshire Council
All primary, secondary and additional support needs schools will be closed. A limited service is expected in family centres and nursery classes, and further details will be provided by individual establishments.
Falkirk Council
All local authority schools, including additional support needs schools, and nursery classes in primary schools will be closed to pupils. All council run early learning and childcare centres will remain open. A payment will be made for children entitled to a free school meal.
Fife Council
All schools will close to pupils - this impacts high schools, primary schools, special schools, nurseries, early learning, additional support needs units and childcare services. The council is making arrangements for free school meals and details will be issued through individual schools.
Glasgow City Council
All primary, secondary and additional support needs schools will be closed. Standalone nurseries will remain open but nursery classes will be closed. Families who are eligible for free school meals will receive a payment for the strike day.
Highland Council
All Primary Schools including council early learning settings, and all secondary schools, special schools and off-site provision will be closed to pupils on 24 November. School crossing patrols and school transport will not operate. A payment will be made for those children and young people entitled to a free school meal.
Inverclyde Council
The council is still working through details and will communicate those to parents as soon as possible but at this point it is expected all schools will close if the strike goes ahead.
Midlothian Council
If the action goes ahead, all council early learning and childcare settings will be closed apart from Scots Corner which will operate as normal. All schools and additional support provisions will also be closed to pupils. Home to school transport will not operate and a payment will be made for those children and young people entitled to a free school meal.
Moray Council
Moray Council has confirmed all primary and secondary schools will be closed. Early learning and childcare settings are not affected and will open as normal.
North Ayrshire Council
All schools in North Ayrshire will be closed. All standalone early years centres and a number of early years classes within schools are expected to remain open. Parents and carers will be notified directly by their child's establishment if the early years class will be open. Children who receive a free school meal will be able to access a packed lunch on Thursday, collected from the nearest school, between 11:00-13:00.
North Lanarkshire Council
With the exception of the 23 individual family learning centres and 52-week school-based nurseries, all educational establishments, including primary, secondary and additional support needs schools, as well as 58 other school nursery classes, are expected to be closed to pupils.
Orkney Islands Council
Orkney's two main secondaries - Kirkwall Grammar School and Stromness Academy will be closed. Three junior high schools - Stronsay, Sanday and Westray - will also be closed. The primary schools open are: Eday, North Walls, Papay and Rousay. The status of Burray, Hope and North Ron primaries is not yet known.
Nurseries which will be open are Dounby, Eday, Glaitness, North Walls, Papay, Papdale and Rousay. Shapinsay is partially open for P1-4 and its nursery until 13:00. The Strynd and Willow Tree nurseries are open.
Perth and Kinross Council
Perth and Kinross Council schools and nurseries will be closed to pupils. All kids clubs and wraparound care will also be closed. Free school meal payments will be made. All pupils at Fairview will receive payments for free school meals.
Renfrewshire Council
Primary schools, secondary schools, additional support needs schools, council nursery classes that only open during term time will close. All council nurseries that are open all year round will operate as normal. This includes all early learning centres and the following nursery classes: Bridge of Weir, East Fulton, Houston, Lochwinnoch, St Anne's, St Catherine's, St John Bosco, St Margaret's and Williamsburgh.
Scottish Borders Council
Schools will be closed for all pupils but all early learning and childcare provisions will be open.
Shetland Islands Council
All schools in Shetland, apart from Cullivoe Primary School and Skeld Primary School and most early learning and childcare settings, will be closed. Both Cullivoe and Skeld schools will have normal school transport arrangements. Isles Haven Nursery, including the Old Infants room in Lerwick will be open as will the out-of-school clubs at Islesburgh, Sandwick and Brae.
South Ayrshire Council
All council primary, secondary and special schools in South Ayrshire will be closed. Arrangements will be put in place to ensure that pupils entitled to a free school meal will still be able to get one. The council's Cherry Tree, Girvan, Prestwick North, Space Place and Wallacetown early years centres will operate as normal.
South Lanarkshire Council
It is anticipated that no South Lanarkshire primary, secondary or additional support needs schools will be able to open for pupils that day. This includes nursery classes in primary schools.
Stirling Council
All of its primary schools, secondary schools and additional support needs provisions, including Castleview Nursery, will be closed. Stand-alone nurseries and nursery classes will remain open as normal.
West Dunbartonshire Council
All West Dunbartonshire schools, including early learning and childcare centres attached to schools, will be closed. A small number of standalone early learning centres will be open to pupils. Families with pupils who are entitled to free school meals will receive a payment.
Centres which will open as normal are: Auchnacraig, Dalmonach, Andrew B Cameron, Ferryfield, Bellsmyre, Gartocharn, Braehead, Kilbowie, Brucehill, Lennox Faifley, Clydebank, Whitecrook and Dalmuir.
West Lothian Council
All council schools, including additional support needs schools, will be closed to pupils. All council early years centres and nurseries will remain open. A payment will be made for those children and young people entitled to a free school meal.