Two more Scottish school strike days announced
- Published
Scotland's largest teaching union has announced two more strike days in a dispute over pay.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said its members in primary schools will strike on 10 January.
This will be followed by strikes at secondary schools on 11 January. All EIS members are already due to strike on Thursday 24 November.
The union said employers had failed to make a new pay offer after a meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Teachers have been offered a 5% pay rise by local authority body Cosla but the teaching trade unions want 10% to reflect rising inflation.
EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: "The ball is very much in the court of Cosla and the Scottish government - only an improved and acceptable offer can prevent strike action and an escalation to further action in this dispute".
Members of the the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) have also voted to go on strike on 5 December.
