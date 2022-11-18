Legionnaires' disease found in police HQ showers
Traces of Legionnaires' disease have been found in shower heads at a police training college.
The discovery was made during routine testing at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Fife on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said the shower heads were being replaced and contingency plans were in place.
It is understood that no-one has become unwell as a result of the discovery at the college, a key training site for the force.
Legionnaires' disease is a potentially very serious lung infection which people can catch if they breathe in tiny droplets of water which contain bacteria that causes the infection.
Ch Insp Rachael Burns said: "Routine testing detected traces of Legionnaires' disease in five shower heads at the Scottish Police College.
"The shower heads are being replaced and contingency plans are in place."
Last week 300 probationary constables were sworn into Police Scotland during a ceremony at the college where they were welcomed by Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone.