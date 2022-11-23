Scotland's papers: Indyref2 'judgement day' and rail 'nightmare'

Image caption,

Several of Wednesday's papers lead with the news that the RMT rail union is to stage a series of strikes over the Christmas period. The Mail urges Tory ministers to "get a grip" on the issue and asks when the UK government will "rein in the unions intent on Christmas chaos". The paper reports that businesses in the hospitality sector have warned the strikes will cost them millions at what is normally one of the most lucrative times of the year.