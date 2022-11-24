Indyref court ruling and Sturgeon's 'rallying cry'Published4 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The majority of papers in Scotland lead with the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that Nicola Sturgeon does not have the power to hold a referendum next year. The Scottish Sun highlights how Lord Reed said a vote would be unlawful without Westminster's consent.Image caption, "End of the road" is the Scottish Daily Mail's take, saying the ruling has "killed off" any hopes the first minister had of holding a referendum in October.Image caption, The Metro highlights Nicola Sturgeon's reaction to the verdict - she said while she respected it, she refused to give up on the basic principle of democracy "as long as there is breath in my body".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express echoes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's take - he welcomed the "clear and definitive ruling from the Supreme Court".Image caption, While the right-wing papers write the story as a crushing defeat, several others focus on the first minister's next steps. Pro-independence paper The National said Ms Sturgeon issued a "rallying cry" to supporters during an address at the Scottish Parliament. She said the UK was no longer a partnership of equals as she urged the Yes movement to mobilise, the paper reports.Image caption, Ms Sturgeon pledged to make the next UK general election a "de facto" referendum, with a special party conference to be held in the new year, reports the i.Image caption, The Scotsman says the first minister has made the "final roll of her political dice" by planning to fight the next election on the single issue of independence. Ms Sturgeon said the independence movement must find another "democratic, lawful and constitutional means by which the Scottish people can express their will", the paper reports.Image caption, The Herald says Ms Sturgeon has staked her career on what she admits is an "imperfect plan" for the de facto referendum. The paper says the plan that emerges from the SNP spring conference is "likely to be flatly rejected" by unionists.Image caption, Similarly, The Times says Ms Sturgeon "goes for broke" in what it calls an uncharacteristic gamble. The paper says the FM will begin talks on how Scotland could leave the UK if more than 50% of Scots back the SNP at the next general election, expected in 2024.Image caption, The Telegraph, a staunch critic of the SNP, said Ms Sturgeon's independence plan was in "disarray" after Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer said an election result could not be used to break up the UK.Image caption, "Prisoner of Westminster" is the Daily Record's stark headline, echoing Ms Sturgeon's speech following the ruling. The paper also gives reaction from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who said it was time to move on and tackle the problems facing the country.Image caption, And in typical tongue-in-cheek fashion, the Daily Star of Scotland summarises events saying "well, that sorts that then" - adding it is "not the end" of Ms Sturgeon's political fight.Image caption, In other news, the Edinburgh Evening News says the number of deaths of homeless people in the city has risen by 150% in four years. The paper says Edinburgh has among the highest homeless deaths in the country behind Midlothian and Glasgow.Image caption, A review has suggested Moray Council services would be seriously impacted by a cyber attack as there are no plans to deal with one, reports The Press and Journal.Image caption, The Courier leads with the death of a former professor of Dundee University's dental school, who died in a car crash in Wales.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph reports that a Monifieth shopkeeper routinely sold alcohol to a 14-year-old girl while she wore her school uniform.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.