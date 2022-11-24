New pay offer made to NHS Scotland health workers
- Published
An improved pay offer averaging 7.5% has been made to NHS Scotland health workers threatening industrial action.
The Scottish government's £515m deal will now be considered by unions.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf were involved in "extensive" talks ahead of this latest proposal.
Unite has suspended Friday's work-to-rule action by ambulance staff and confirmed that the offer will be put to members in a ballot.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP), Unison and the GMB union had also backed strike action in the ongoing pay dispute.
The RCN, which had delayed a formal announcement on strikes while negotiations took place this week, confirmed that its board members would consider the detail of the latest offer.
The Scottish government said it was a "record high pay offer" for front line workers.
Annual pay rises under the latest deal would range from £2,205 to £2,751 for staff in Bands 5 to 8A, backdated to April.
This represents an increase of 11.3% for the lowest paid workers and delivers an average uplift of 7.5%, a government spokesperson said.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said no stone had been left unturned to reach its "best and final pay offer".
He said: "We have made the best offer possible to get money into the pockets of hard working staff and to avoid industrial action, in what is already going to be an incredibly challenging winter."