Your pictures of Scotland: 25 November - 2 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 November and 2 December.

Iain Donnachie
Here is the latest Your pictures of Scotland gallery - bright eyed and bushy tailed as ever. Thank you to Iain Donnachie, of Peebles, for his cheeky Morton Lochs red squirrel.
Michael Curtis
"It was worth enduring a temperature of -3 degrees cycling from Linn of Dee to Derry Lodge to witness a cloud inversion on top of Carn a'Mhaim," said Michael Curtis.
Rosie McGeachan
Rosie McGeachan's image of shipbuilding on the Clyde. She said: "Work on HMS Glasgow as the sun goes down."
Gordon Mackie
Members of a local astronomy club were treated to this view of the Northern Lights from across Thurso Bay. Gordon Mackie, who took this image, said: "A fine way to end an evening observing the night sky."
Jim Macdonald
Jim Macdonald, of Maryburgh, said of his picture: "Strathpeffer emerging from the early morning mist."
Angela Pearson
Angela Pearson said of her shot: "Otterly adorable. Asian short clawed otters at Camperdown Wildlife Park."
Jim Smith
Jim Smith's picture of Stonehaven harbour being battered by heavy seas, during recent easterly gales.
Stuart McMahon
Stuart McMahon took this picture at Aubrey Park, Largs, when the local model boating club members were sailing some yachts on the pond in flat, calm conditions.
Frankline Gituma
Frankline Gituma sent in this image of Connel Bridge near Oban.
Morag Burton
Morag Burton's picture of a full moon from the Devorgilla Bridge, Dumfries, after heavy rain flooded the River Nith.
Alexa Kershaw
Alexa Kershaw said of this shot: "A beautiful, dancing aurora taken from Rubha nan Gall Lighthouse Cottages, Tobermory, Isle of Mull, looking towards Kilchoan on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula."
Mhairi Irving
"Monikie Country Park, near Dundee, where the ducks formed an orderly queue to be fed," said Mhairi Irving, of Laurencekirk.
Clarke Elsby
Clarke Elsby, who took this image in Lanark, said: "It was eerily calm and all surrounding sounds seemed amplified."
Gerry Doherty
Gerry Doherty's image of a stunning sunrise over the River Clyde at Dumbarton Rock and Castle.
PAuline Mills
Pauline Mills' picture of Loch Lubnaig. She said: "The loch was so still after a weekend of torrential rain so it was lovely to spend some time in the quiet."
Sylvia Beaumont
Sylvia Beaumont captured this scene. She said: "Cows sharing a salt lick in a field at North Berwick. Such a long tongue."
Ewan MacNeilage
"I took this photo of the Forth Bridge during haar on a bike ride to get chips in Queensferry," said Ewan MacNeilage.
Emma McKie
An image of Emma McKie's family enjoying a beautiful display of the Aurora Borealis over the Moray Firth.
Walter Baxter
Walter Baxter, of Galashiels, took this picture of sheep backlit by the sun at Dryburgh.
Gerry McGuire
Retired postman Gerry McGuire, from Dunfermline, captured this scene at the Queensferry Crossing. Gerry said: "I was heading into North Queensferry to photograph a certain railway bridge when I saw the haar drifting down the River Forth. So I parked up, got out the camera and tripod to try to get something worthwhile."
Stevem McLachlan
Mist in the Tweed and Ettrick valleys in a picture taken from Lindean near Selkirk by Steven McLachlan.
Bill Cameron
Bill Cameron paused on his morning run to take this shot in Lochaber
Gillian Cross
Gillian Cross' view from her house over Loch Poulary, Invergarry.
Aeleen Campbell
Aeleen Campbell, of Spean Bridge, stopped on a cycle ride to snap this picture at Corpach Basin, Fort William.
Brian Colston
"Sheep in the mist doesn't have the same ring to it as gorillas in the mist but this is as exotic as it gets in the fields around Falkirk," said Brian Colston.

