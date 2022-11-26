Heavy rain sparks flooding and travel alert across Scotland
- Published
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across parts of Scotland, with heavy downpours expected to cause flooding.
The warning covers Dumfries and Galloway, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, and Argyll and Bute.
The yellow alert runs until midnight on Saturday.
Forecasters say 20-30mm of rain is expected with 45mm possible on high ground.
It comes a week after heavy rain battered eastern parts of Scotland.
People are being warned that buses and trains will likely be affected, with journey times taking longer, while flooding of homes and businesses is possible.