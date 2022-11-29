Action needed to halt town centre decline - MSPs
- Published
MSPs have called for action to halt the long-term decline of Scotland's town centres in a new report.
The economy and fair work committee said town planning should be strengthened to prevent unfair competition from new developments.
It also called for a "rebalancing" of business rates and for the government to tackle derelict buildings.
Convener Claire Baker said the report signalled a "line in the sand" for how town centres are supported.
The report, published on Tuesday, set out 41 conclusions and recommendations on subjects including challenges for retail, out-of-town shopping centres and property and land ownership.
Committee members visited Dumfries, Burntisland, Hamilton, Inverurie and Fraserburgh throughout their research.
On the issue of ownership, it said there should be more transparency and that all property and landowners should be contactable.
MSPs also heard evidence from business representatives who said the business rates system was "inequitable and unfair".
The report said the current system works against investment and growth in town centre retail - and should be rebalanced.
While local authorities do have powers to tackle derelict buildings, it said there can often be a "reluctance" to enforce actions due to a lack of resources.
On retail, the report said it was crucial to make sure there was national and local government support available to the sector and its workforce.
It said this would help it adjust to long-term change to business models and shopping habits.
The report also said every town in Scotland should have its own long-term plan that takes account of its "unique nature", its history and the community.
'No quick fix'
Ms Baker said that through the research, the committee found that people cared about the future of town centres despite the pandemic accelerating the trend of online shopping.
She said: "The positive benefits that a thriving town centre can bring are clear - not just economically but socially and culturally as well.
"As we move into a challenging period for our retail sector, our committee is unified in its call that vibrant, thriving town centres must be prioritised.
"We know there is no quick fix but unless we start now, then we won't be able to halt the accelerated decline of recent years we've seen already in too many communities across Scotland."
In April the Scottish government and council body Cosla produced a joint report on revitalising town centres following the pandemic.
Recommendations included a drive to reduce vehicle emissions and further investment in low carbon transport.
It also called for the creation of more green space and greater accessibility to reduce unnecessary car journeys.