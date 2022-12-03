Scotland's papers: Scotland's home loan slump and GP services warning

Scotland's papers: Scotland's home loan slump and GP services warningPublished2 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A warning that staff shortages and increased demand is "dismantling general practice" leads the front page of The Times. The paper says doctors in the BMA union delivered demands for immediate changes in a "tense" meeting with health secretary Humza Yousaf.Image caption, The soaring cost of buying a home and a fall in the number of people being able to afford a mortgage is the focus of The Herald's front page.Image caption, UK Brexit "regrets" are growing, the i newspaper reports. According to the newspaper's opinion poll, 47% want closer ties with the EU, and one in seven would vote to remain in the EU if they had the chance again.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail is one of several newspapers covering the rise of Strep A infections in the UK, reporting that health chiefs have cited children having a lower immunity to the infection since they were isolated during the government's stay-at-home measures during the pandemic.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also leads on the emergence of the Strep A infection, reporting that an alert was issued on Friday night to parents after cases were found to be five times higher than before the Covid pandemic.Image caption, Plans to re-open Edinburgh's Filmhouse cinema are on the front page of The Scotsman. An independent cinema operator from London has said they could have the landmark venue open by April next year if they buy the business from administrators.Image caption, The Daily Record reports there has been a decline in the number of people willing to dress up as Father Christmas.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that the Queen tried to "broker a peace deal" between Prince Harry and King Charles in her final months.Image caption, The Daily Express has alleged tensions between King Charles and his son Prince Harry are "fast approaching the point of no return". According to the newspaper, the King is said to have spoken to some advisers about rebuilding his relationship with the prince, who stepped down from his royal duties in February 2021.Image caption, The cost of living crisis is the Daily Star front page, with the newspaper warning that Christmas dinner staple, the chipolata, will be the most expensive item on the festive menu.Image caption, A rehab order for a "sex pest" woman is the front page story in Dundee's Evening Telegraph.Image caption, A disabled man who was taped to his mobility scooter in a prank is the focus of Aberdeen's Evening Express front page.Image caption, Concerns about Moray Council buying anti-virus software from a Russian firm is the main story in the Press and Journal.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.