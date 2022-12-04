Teachers' strikes force blanket closures in five areas
- Published
One of Scotland's biggest councils says all its high schools will close because of this week's teachers' strike.
Fife Council's secondaries will be closed to all students on Thursday.
It is the fifth and largest council to confirm the move after East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, Midlothian and Scottish Borders.
The SSTA and NASUWT unions are striking for one day this week in each council area in a dispute over pay.
A number of others - including Dundee and Aberdeen - are closing secondaries to younger students.
Some other councils have still to confirm their plans or say arrangements will vary between schools.
Shelagh McLean, Fife Council's head of education and children's services said: "We can't know in advance how many of our teachers will join the planned strike action on Thursday.
"However, we do know that most union members voted in favour of action, so we expect a high level of participation.
"As you will understand, we can't open our buildings to children and young people, or provide cover across all classes and subjects, without sufficient teachers. So, even though some staff may come to work, we're unlikely to be able to run any educational facility safely."
Other local authorities are taking a decision on closures on a school-by-school basis. Some primary schools will also be affected.
Council and schools have begun contacting parents to confirm any school closures.
Pay demands 'unaffordable'
Industrial action by members of EIS last week led to the closure of almost every school in Scotland.
The latest pay offer from the Scottish government was formally rejected on Wednesday.
Teachers' unions were being offered a rise of between 5% and 6.85% but they want 10%.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville says the 10% demand is "unaffordable".
The Teachers' Panel of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), the negotiating forum for teachers' pay in Scotland, said the Scottish government's offer was "wholly unacceptable to Scotland's teachers".
The SSTA and NASUWT have far fewer members than the EIS which represents about 80% of teachers, so schools are able to stay open in some capacity.
However, about a third of Scotland's councils have now said they expect significant disruption.
Which schools are closing?
Aberdeen City Council
Thu 8 Dec - Secondary schools will be closed to pupils in S1-S4.
Aberdeenshire Council
Thu 8 Dec - Where possible, all schools will remain open but the industrial action will affect each school in different ways. This means the closure or partial closure of some schools and disrupted timetables in others. Parents ill be notified by their schools.
Angus Council
Thu 8 Dec - Only secondary schools will be affected. Arrangements will be confirmed by schools.
Argyll and Bute Council
Wed 7 Dec - One secondary school closed to all pupils. Arrangements for others to be confirmed.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles)
Wed 7 Dec - Secondaries will be open to all students but there may be some disruption to classes.
Dumfries and Galloway Council
Wed 7 Dec - There will be some disruption to classes in secondary schools. Each school will write to parent/carers directly with the arrangements for their school.
Dundee City Council
Thu 8 Dec - All secondary schools will be open only to S5 and S6 pupils. Individual secondary schools may have some S4 pupils attending where staffing allows. Contact will be made with families by schools.
East Ayrshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - All secondary schools closed to pupils.
East Dunbartonshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - All secondary schools and three primaries will be closed.
East Lothian Council
Thu 8 Dec - All secondary schools will be closed to S1-S3 students. One will be closed to all students. The other four will be open to some senior students but the details vary between schools.
East Renfrewshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - All secondary schools closed to S1, S2 and S3 pupils.
Edinburgh City Council
Thu 8 Dec - Around 10% of teachers are expected to strike. Some secondary schools will be closed or partially closed. More information will be provided to parents by their schools as soon as possible.
Falkirk
Thu 8 Dec - The council is planning to open all schools but education provision and delivery will be restricted in line with the number of teachers participating in the strike. Head teachers will advise.
Fife
Thu 8 Dec - All secondary schools will be closed to students.
Glasgow City Council
Full details have still to be confirmed. Glasgow hopes secondary schools will be open for S4, S5 and S6 students but some may be closed to S1, S2 and S3 students.
Highland Council
Wed 7 Dec - Parents will be notified of the impact of the industrial action. So far, no complete or partial closures of secondary schools have been announced
Inverclyde Council
Wed 7 Dec - Four of its seven secondaries will only be open to S4, S5 and S6 pupils next Wednesday. The other three will be open to all students.
Midlothian Council
Thu 8 Dec - All secondary schools will be closed.
Moray Council
Thu 8 Dec - All Moray secondary schools will be closed to S1-3 pupils with variable arrangements in place for young people in S4-6, depending on staff availability. Head teachers will inform families directly of their individual arrangements over the coming days
North Lanarkshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - Some primary school classes may be affected and parents/carers will be notified. Secondary schools are more complex and parents will be updated on arrangements.
Perth and Kinross Council
Thu Dec 8 - All secondary schools except Pitlochry High School will be closed to pupils in S1-S4. S5 and S6 pupils should attend school as normal.
Scottish Borders Council
Thu 8 Dec - All secondary schools closed to pupils.
South Ayrshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - Five of eight secondary schools will be closed to pupils. Two will be open to S4, S5 and S6 students.
Stirling Council
Thu 8 Dec - Some year groups will be able to attend and schools will notify pupils, parents and carers. Bannockburn High School will be open to all pupils in S1 to S6.
West Lothian Council
Secondaries will be open to all students but there may be some disruption to classes.