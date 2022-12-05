Shooting death of Scot in St Lucia investigated
Police are investigating the death of a man from Scotland in a shooting on the Caribbean island of St Lucia.
Donnie McKinnon, believed to be from Lochaber in the Highlands, died after an incident in a bar in Soufriere. He was previously a manager of Aberdeen's Marcliffe Hotel.
Another British man was injured in the shooting on Saturday.
"Everyone knew them," one resident told St Lucia Times. "They were community people. This is sad."
The injured man was named in reports as Peter Jackson from Lancashire.
Police in St Lucia are investigating.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a British man who has been injured in St Lucia."
'Lovely unassuming guy'
It is understood Mr McKinnon moved to St Lucia several years ago, having worked at the Marcliffe Hotel where he was a manager from 2007-2009.
"All of us at the Marcliffe are devastated to hear of the death of Donnie McKinnon in such terrible and violent circumstances," the hotel said in a statement.
"We are all part of the Marcliffe family - staff past and present - and to lose Donnie in such a way has deeply saddened us all.
"We will remember him as the lovely, unassuming and very popular guy we all knew; he will be sorely missed. We send our love and condolences to his family and friends at this sad time."