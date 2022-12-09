Your pictures of Scotland: 2-9 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 2-9 December.

Kyle Brown
Kyle Brown says his 71-year-old dad, Kenneth, refuses to wear gloves even in the snow - picture taken near his house in the Pentland Hills on the outskirts of Edinburgh.
Jamie Corstorphine
Jamie Corstorphine caught this sunset over Greyfriars Kirkyard in Edinburgh. He spends a lot of time there as City of the Dead Tours manager.
Karen McGibbons
Karen McGibbons caught the sun setting over Lendalfoot reflecting on her car on her commute home.
Michael Kitchener
Michael Kitchener took this picture while attending the St Conan's Kirk Christmas tree festival.
Graham Reid
Graham Reid took this photograph of a Kingfisher near Kirkcudbright on a visit to Dumfries & Galloway.
Joanna McManus
Joanna McManus captured this sunrise in Strathcarron in Torridon.
Peter Dunn
Peter Dunn took this reflective picture in Glen Affric
Laura Gartshore
Laura Gartshore was on a winter break in the Outer Hebrides when she took this shot watching the Glasgow to Barra flight arrive on the beach runway on Barra.
Jim Nangle
Jim Nangle said this otter was having a stretch (definitely not sunbathing), on a beach in north Yell, Shetland.
Maya Hernes
Maya Hernes found the perfect light in a Glasgow street
George Allison
George Allison took this image of the new frigate HMS Glasgow entering the water for the first time.
James Barrie
James Barrie captured low-lying fog flowing into the sea at New Slains Castle, Aberdeenshire.
Morton Gillespie
Morton Gillespie took this picture at Culloden Battlefield.
Izzi Holms
Douglas Holms said his daughter, Izzi, took this photograph while driving on the M74 by Rutherglen.
Terri Gauld
Terri Gauld said "Not something you see everyday at a service station" at Annandale on the A74.
John ingram
John ingram, took this picture in Glencoe while walking from Bridge of Orchy to Kinlochleven
Sophia Lyons
Sophia Lyons took this snap of her children in Heriot Watt University grounds, Edinburgh.
Ruth Walsh
Ruth Walsh snapped this serene scene at the Christmas Tree Festival at St Conan's Kirk, Lochawe,
Tony Marsh
Tony Marsh was just chilling at the top of Arthur's Seat.
Martin Holt
Martin Holt caught this picture of Broughton Heights rising above the misty Tweed Valley.
Richard Bristol
Richard Bristol captured the sunrise on the River Clyde at the old Oil Depot in Old Kilpatrick.
Robert Booth
Robert Booth enjoyed hanging out with these dudes in a garden in Muthill
Lorraine MacPherson
Lorraine MacPherson took this image while driving home to Aird of Sleat.
Gavin McWhirter
Gavin McWhirter sat with this wee Robin at Slioch, Loch Maree.
Alana Willox
Alana Willox took this photo at Sean Spittal Bridge, Glenshee.
Robert Booth
Robert Booth captured all the action of leaf blowing at Auchterarder.
Brian Colston
Brian Colston said this sparrowhawk was keeping an eye on his birdfeeders in Falkirk.
David Millar
David Millar went all pastel colours with this sunrise at Loch Ewe.
Alec Davies
Alec Davies got angular with this shot of St Monans Pier
Graham Rosie
Graham Rosie caught this breathtaking murder of crows above Whitfield Farm in West Linton.
Alister Firth
Alister Firth took this picture of 500 teddies and hundreds of red bags of joy being delivered to the Night Before Christmas campaign aboard the 43A Stagecoach bus.
Ronnie Watson
Sunrise on the Red Clydeside from Ronnie Watson.
Moira Carrigan
Moira Carrigan said this was definitely worth the early alarm on her day off...the perfect spot for her morning coffee, watching the sunrise over the Forth Valley from the top of Dumyat, Stirling.
Caroline Smith
Caroline Smith was lucky enough to catch this coal tit trying to share a red squirrel's breakfast at Loch an Eilein
John Stenhouse
John Stenhouse took this picture on Beinn Sgritheall above Arnsdale on the west coast.
Jim Hughes
Jim Hughes took this picture of The Boness and Kinneil Santa train getting ready to set off.
Mark Reynolds
Mark Reynolds caught this sunset to remember as he walked out of Mallaig High School.
Roy Moore
Roy Moore took this photograph from his kayak while on a calm Loch Etive with Ben Starav on the right and Bidean Nam Bian visible in the distance.
Gavin Henderson
Gavin Henderson took this sunset from the Change House on the South shore of Loch Ness
Sam Ross
Sam Ross said he witnessed a very surreal still scene of submerged benches and perfect reflections at Loch Achray in the Trossachs while on a short break.

