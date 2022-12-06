Scotland's papers: Harry's 'all-out war' and Labour launch 'vow 2'Published22 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A second trailer for the upcoming Harry and Meghan series on Netflix gets the tabloids going, with the Scottish Sun reacting to footage used in a sequence of a car being chased by the press. The paper claims the images are actually from a Katie Price appearance at court. "Sussex, lies, and videotape" is the headline, referencing an 80s movie title.Image caption, The Daily Record picks out a quote from Prince Harry in the teaser, where he accuses the royals of a "dirty game" and says stories were planted in a bid to discredit his "rock star" wife Meghan. It also reports on "false footage".Image caption, "Fury" over "incendiary" claims is the Scottish Daily Mail's take on the fallout, reporting that Prince Harry alleged leaks and planted stories backed up a hierarchy. It also says allies of the couple in the series claim there was a "war against Meghan" to suit other people's agendas.Image caption, It is the Scottish Daily Express that claims an "all-out war" has been declared by the Sussexes after accusing the Royal Family of playing a "dirty game". It says the 60-second clip claims Meghan's experience was "about hatred, about race".Image caption, Once more, the Daily Star sticks to its depiction of "their royal shynesses" with blacked-out eyes. It recommends "get the popcorn in, folks" for fireworks from the show which will be released on Thursday.Image caption, "Oh no, here we go again" is the Metro's headline on the Sussex story, but it leads on Monday's launch of Labour's plans for the Union. It says the party has tried to revamp devolution with the "vow 2", throwing back to 2014 when a promise of more powers for Scotland was made on the eve of the independence referendum.Image caption, Sir Keir Starmer's attack on Nicola Sturgeon's plans for the next general election to be a de facto second referendum on independence make the top story in The Herald. The Labour leader said he rejected attempts to turn the election into anything other than a contest between Labour and the Conservatives, the paper says.Image caption, The Scotsman takes a similar line, reporting Sir Keir's comment that the idea "defies common sense". The Labour leader said it was not up to party leaders to reduce the election into a "completely different constitutional question".Image caption, "I'll reject Sturgeon plan" says Sir Keir in the Telegraph's headline, reporting that he called the first minister "out of touch" and saying she did not have a mandate to open negotiations with the UK government on independence, regardless of results in Scotland.Image caption, "Starmer rules out referendum" says The Times on the same story. Its front page also covers the decision by the RMT to strike on Christmas Eve. It reports that Scotland will be hit by strikes through Network Rail signallers and maintenance staff who are members of the union.Image caption, Antibiotics could be given to all children in primary schools where there has been a case of Strep A, the i reports. The paper says entire groups can be treated, as a preventative measure, even if the children are not showing any symptoms. It comes after the death of eight children in a recent outbreak.Image caption, The National declares "D-Day" in the SNP Westminster leadership race. The front page says MPs will cast votes for one of two candidates tonight, choosing between Alison Thewliss and Stephen Flynn for the job vacated by Ian Blackford last week.Image caption, The lead in The Courier claims NHS Tayside has been accused of a cover-up after changes were made to a report into its breast cancer scandal. The paper says the health board removed a review by the Royal College of Physicians from its website before re-uploading it with names of its authors removed.Image caption, In the Glasgow Times, the top story is about a city dad with cancer who found out he lost his job from a Facebook post after his employer's company collapsed.Image caption, Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth's admission that completing a project to dual the A9 road faces financial "challenges" is the main story in the P&J. It notes there have been 13 fatalities on the 112-mile stretch of the road between Inverness and Tayside this year.Image caption, Aberdeen council bosses say taking on the old John Lewis building in Aberdeen would just leave them paying millions of pounds to knock it down, according to the Evening Express.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says it is time to "think again" on the Leith Walk junction. It reports an MSP as describing the current traffic route there as "absolutely ridiculous" as tram works are carried out.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph leads with a story from the courts where a lone female was attacked.