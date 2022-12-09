Scotland's papers: Palace Netflix anger and senior SNP figures quit

Scotland's papers: Palace Netflix anger and senior SNP figures quitPublished3 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Friday's papers are dominated by reaction to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series. The Times headline says Buckingham Palace and Netflix have "clashed over Sussexes soap opera". It reports that sources have hit back at claims the Royal Family declined to comment on the series. The paper says a source at the Palace said it only received an approach from an independent production company that it was unable to verify.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with what it calls an "assault on the Queen's legacy". The paper says the couple were accused of wanting to "bring down the monarchy" after their series attacked the Royal Family. The paper claims royal insiders were particularly upset about criticisms of the late Queen.Image caption, The Telegraph also claims the programme has been accused of attacking the late Queen's legacy after the Commonwealth was described as "Empire 2.0" The paper says royal sources condemned the description as "appalling and factually inaccurate" and said it was "deeply offensive" to the Queen's memory.Image caption, "Harry the nasty" is The Scottish Sun's headline as it claims the show "betrays" the monarchy. It goes on to say that the Royal Family were in "a state of sadness" after a "wave of astonishing attacks" in the series.Image caption, "So hurtful" says the Scottish Daily Express as it claims the Royal Family is "deeply upset" at the latest accusations. It highlights a row between Netflix and Palace officials over whether royals were given a right to reply.Image caption, "We are not amused" says the Daily Record which claims the Netflix series has "incensed" Prince William. It claims Harry's brother is "utterly furious" after being the target of "explosive accusations".Image caption, One of those apparent swipes at Prince William, and King Charles, is the claim that members of the Royal Family "do not marry for love", reports the Metro. The paper calls it "Harry's dig at Wills and Kate".Image caption, In a savage review, the Daily Star of Scotland says the £90m Harry & Meghan series was "not as good as BBC series Homes Under The Hammer". In the second episode, of three released on Thursday, Prince Harry "trashes" the entire Royal Family, reports the paper.Image caption, The i chooses a different story to lead with - the UK government admitting new anti-strike laws could increase industrial action. The paper says an impact assessment by the Department for Transport also found stricter strike laws could also mean an increase in work-to-rule disruption and make staff shortages worseImage caption, The top story in The Herald is a "bold" transport blueprint the Scottish government has announced which includes a Metro system for Glasgow and extending Edinburgh's tram service. However, despite them being officially confirmed as key investment priorities, the blueprint is “pointless” without funding being promised, the paper reports.Image caption, The Scotsman's top story claims the new SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is "shaking up" the party. It claims the MP is planning an overhaul of how the party's front bench works. It comes after two senior MPs - Pete Wishart and Stewart McDonald - quit their roles.Image caption, The National leads with the same story, with the headline "Pair quit SNP front bench positions" .Image caption, Dundee-born Stephen Flynn makes the front of The Courier, which says the new Westminster leader rubbished talk that Nicola Sturgeon did not want him in the Commons role. It also reports that the MP has dismissed claims of a split in the party.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports a story about a man and woman who were found guilty of neglecting four young children who were starved and forced to live in a house piled with rubbish.Image caption, "Silent Night" is the headline in the Edinburgh Evening News as it reports on a city karaoke bar forced to close after it opened without planning permission. It says the city's council received complaints about noise levels.Image caption, "Drunken nurse drove to shops with child in car" is the P&J's lead headline. It says a woman was seven times the drink-driving limit when she took her car out in September last year.

Another court story leads the Evening Express, involving the self-styled "hardest man in Aberdeen" who has avoided a prison sentence after he jumped into a stranger's car and assaulted two passengers.

And the Evening Telegraph reports on a shopping centre security guard who was sacked for tackling a teenage BMX gang. Darren Stewart tackled the hooded teenage gang as they recreated a scene from the movie BMX Bandits in the Wellgate.