Temperature drops to -15.6C in Braemar on coldest night of year
Temperatures plummeted to -15.6C overnight Aberdeenshire on the coldest night of the year.
BBC Weather presenter Simon King said the temperature at Braemar made it the coldest since February 2021.
A yellow warning for ice and snow covers the north of Scotland until 12:00 with the cold spell expected to last for 10 days.
The Met Office is also warning of ice and fog around the Solway Firth in Dumfries and Galloway.
It has led to a number of school closures in the Highlands and disruption to rail services.
Network Rail said icicles in tunnels were causing overhead line and signalling faults at Edinburgh Haymarket before they were cleared by staff.
BBC Scotland Weather reporter Kirsteen Macdonald said the 10-day cold spell would make it the coldest December in over a decade.
She added: "Cold weather isn't at all unusual for the time of year, but, given that we experienced a record-breaking mild November, this continued cold spell may come as a shock to people, at a time of great worry regarding energy bills and the cost of living crisis."
