Shetland power cuts declared major incident
The power cuts in Shetland have been declared a major incident by the Scottish government.
SSEN Distribution is working to restore supplies to about 3,800 homes but Keith Brown, lead minister for resilience, said it was clear that many properties would face days without power.
