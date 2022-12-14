Ex-SNP MP Natalie McGarry to appeal embezzlement conviction
Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry is to appeal her conviction for embezzlement.
The ex-Glasgow East representative is serving a two-year sentence after being found guilty of stealing £19,974 while treasurer of Women For Independence.
She was also convicted of taking £4,661 while treasurer and convener of the SNP's Glasgow Regional Association.
A judge has now granted permission for the Court of Criminal Appeal to hear arguments that McGarry's conviction should be quashed.
The appeal will coincide with a separate legal challenge against her two-year prison sentence.
The sentence appeal was due to be heard at the appeal court this week but has been postponed so lawyers can make submissions on the same day as the conviction appeal.
The appeal hearing is expected to take place early next year.
Earlier this year, jurors returned majority guilty verdicts following a six-week trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
'Chaotic'
The court heard that McGarry spent some of the money on expenses such as rent and shopping.
Her legal team admitted that her finances were "disorganised" and "chaotic", but she denied the charges.
Sheriff Tom Hughes told the former MP, who held the Westminster post between 2015 and 2017, that she had betrayed people who put their trust in her.
McGarry previously had a conviction for embezzlement quashed after judges ruled she suffered a miscarriage of justice.
Last month it was revealed prosecutors are looking to recover £162,000 in proceeds of crime from the former politician.