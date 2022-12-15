BBC's Tam Cowan apologises after Marvin Bartley bullying row
- Published
BBC Scotland football show host Tam Cowan has apologised after being accused of bullying by Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley.
Cowan had called on the former defender to say sorry after he accused an unidentified fan of shouting racist abuse during a league match between Dundee Utd and Hibernian.
Hibernian has now said new evidence confirms the slur was racial, and Bartley said he was owed an apology.
Cowan said sorry for "upset" he caused.
Social media footage from the game between Dundee Utd and Hibernian in October appeared to show abuse being directed towards the Hibs winger Jair Tavares.
In response, Bartley tweeted: "To hear someone shout this and abuse someone for the colour of their skin, breaks my heart."
Both clubs and the SPFL investigated the incident but it was agreed the comment made was more likely to be "derogatory rather than racist".
Cowan highlighted the issue on his weekend BBC Radio Scotland show, Off the Ball, and called on Bartley to apologise for accusing a supporter of racism.
"I was expecting to read a wee apology," said Cowan.
"Feel free to contact us Marvin, because it was a big, big blooper – a real cock up," the presenter added. He also posted about the issue on social media.
New evidence
But Hibs have reopened the investigation. They say new evidence from a forensic audio expert confirms the slur was racial.
Bartley responded on Twitter, claiming Cowan had singled him out and bullied him.
"Tam I really can't believe you went on national radio and peddled lie after lie," the Livingston coach posted.
"You attacked me and started a narrative on the back of an 'inconclusive' original outcome that has now been proven to be racist.
"Why did you feel the need to attack and bully me personally, on this subject.
"You will never deter me from standing up for what I believe is right, against all forms of discrimination."
Cowan responded on Instagram.
He posted: "Hibs have now clarified that there was indeed a racist comment at their game against Dundee United in October.
"This, of course, is new information and if I had known this from the outset, I would have been the first to call it out, personally and on national radio.
"It's absolutely abhorrent that this happens inside Scottish football grounds and I hope the culprit is now dealt with appropriately.
"In the light of this new evidence, I apologise for the upset I've caused."
Investigation
The SPFL is awaiting the finding of the reopened investigation.
Hibs say they will continue the search for whoever was responsible.
"If the individual is identified, then the person will face the strongest action from the club," they said in a statement.
"Hibernian FC is proud to have players, staff, and supporters from a number of different backgrounds and cultures, and will continue to work alongside all other clubs up and down the country to ensure that all forms of discrimination are kicked out of the game."