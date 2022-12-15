Snow and ice to hit much of Scotland on Friday
- Published
Snow and ice is forecast for much of Scotland with a fresh weather warning issued for Friday.
Forecasters expect up to 8cm (3ins) of snow accumulating in low levels and warned of road closures and commuter delays particularly in the morning.
A Met Office yellow warning takes effect from 06:00 until 21:00 and covers the central belt, south Scotland and parts of Highland and Grampian.
Police Scotland has urged motorists to drive carefully.
The forecast follows heavy snowstorms and bracing winds in the north of Scotland.
A major incident was declared in Shetland when thousands were left without power, while more than 100 schools were closed in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.
While the north east will see some respite on Friday, a further warning for Orkney and Shetland will take effect from 00:00 until 10:00.
The Met Office said there was uncertainty over which areas would be worst affected, but a few places seem likely to see snow persist through the morning, perhaps even lasting into the afternoon.
Forecasters said snow would turn to rain at low levels later in the day.
There is a chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 15, 2022
Snow and ice across central and southern parts of Scotland
Friday 0600 – 2100
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kiQej7PjgZ
While delays are likely, the Met Office added there was a smaller chance of stranded vehicles and passengers in some areas, particularly over high ground during the morning.
BBC weather reporter Joy Dunlop said temperatures could fall to minus 10C overnight if not lower with between 5-8cm of snow falling in low levels and 10-20cm on high ground.
Meanwhile, Orkney and Shetland will see up to 5cm of snow accumulating in places.
Further snow is on its way, with multiple Met Office yellow warnings in force. Joy has your afternoon forecast. pic.twitter.com/oMnKgqkm24— BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) December 15, 2022
Teams of engineers have been battling to restore power to homes in Shetland, with about 2,400 properties still without supplies on Thursday afternoon.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said its engineers had to rebuild the "critical backbone" of the network to allow more homes to be connected.
But the energy firm has warned that some of them may be without power over the weekend.
Many roads on the island have also been badly affected by snow drifts.