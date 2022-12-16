Scotland's papers: Income tax rise for NHS and royal rift deepens

Scotland's papers: Income tax rise for NHS and royal rift deepensPublished21 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Budget is front and centre of many papers on Friday after John Swinney delivered his plans at Holyrood. "Tax rises for half a million" says The Scotsman as it concentrates on a rise in income tax, designed to put funds into the NHS.Image caption, "Tax rise NHS vow" is the Metro's headline. It highlights the announced income tax rise for the top two rates saying it will net an extra £1bn for the health service. A penny will be added to the higher and top rate of tax, taking them to 42p and 47p respectively.Image caption, The i explains that anyone earning more than £46,662 will be worse off under the new tax plans. It also highlights the announcement that money set aside for indyref2 has been diverted into the Scottish government's fuel poverty scheme.Image caption, The Herald calls the budget a "raid on the middle class" and claims this amounts to Nicola Sturgeon breaking a manifesto pledge to freeze income tax rates until 2026. The paper describes "rowdy scenes" in the chamber after John Swinney was forced to apologise for key figures from his plan being leaked to the BBC.Image caption, The Telegraph describes "anger" as middle class workers learn they will be paying hundreds more in tax next year. Rates will rise from April as households battle the cost of living, the paper says. It also says Scotland has been cemented as the highest-taxed part of the UK.Image caption, "Make it count" urges the Daily Record, honing in on the penny rise to boost the NHS. It also highlights the raising of benefits for the poorest households. The paper says Acting Finance Secretary John Swinney has been warned to use the extra cash wisely or face a backlash from those being asked to pay more.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express warns of a "brain drain" as the Scottish Budget creates a widening income tax between Scotland and the rest of the UK. It cites the lowering of the higher tax threshold to £125,000.Image caption, The decision to move funds from independence referendum plans to fuel payments gets praise from The National. The paper says the re-allocation has been well received by Yes activists, but claims Alba leader Alex Salmond sees it as a "red flag".Image caption, "Sturgeon punishes middle Scotland" is the Scottish Daily Mail's take on the fiscal plan. It too focuses on the broken manifesto promise, the tax gap with the rest of the UK and a warning from business chiefs about an exodus of top earners.Image caption, The Times covers the budget but it's lead story is the other main story of the past 24 hours - the fallout from part two of the Sussexes' Netflix release. It pictures the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family showing a united front at a carol concert on Thursday evening, just hours after Prince Harry accused his brother of "screaming and shouting at him", the paper reports.Image caption, "The traitor and the dutiful" says the Scottish Sun, claiming the Sussexes have "declared war" after calling the King a "liar" and Prince William a "screaming bully". The front page story says Prince Harry "even claimed he deserves an apology" from his family.Image caption, A shortage of antibiotics due to an outbreak of Strep A is the Courier's main story. It says local parents may be forced to use alternative medicines to treat children. It reports that the Scottish government has issued a supply alert to doctors and pharmacists across the country.Image caption, "Distraught" families describe how burst pipes at their new-build homes "wrecked" their properties weeks after moving in and just days before Christmas. The properties at Inchmarlo had to be evacuated after water started streaming down light fittings.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News pays tribute to Edinburgh chef Paul Kitching, who died suddenly this week. He ran the five-star restaurant 21212 with his partner Katie O'Brien who reported the sad news on social media.Image caption, The jailing of a "drug binge duo" for the death of Scott Hector makes the front page of the Evening Express.Image caption, The Glasgow Times packs in a few stories in its Friday front page, the main one being a killer who sent photos of his victim after stabbing him.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph shares an appeal for more volunteers to help The Samaritans, as the charity reveals the need for their services has "never been greater".Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.