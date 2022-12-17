Scotland's papers: Council budget warning and spike in A&E death probes

Scotland's papers: Council budget warning and spike in A&E death probesPublished20 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Council leaders have warned some essential services may need to be cut as they reacted to the Scottish government's budget announcement. The complaints came as Deputy First Minister John Swinney was accused of "understating" the extent of cuts, The Scotsman reports.Image caption, The convener of Holyrood's health committee has defended the budget, accusing Tory critics of prioritising the Union over NHS funding. SNP MSP Gillian Martin made the comments as she backed tax increases for higher earners, The National reports.Image caption, The Herald leads with a report on the number of investigations into patients dying or being seriously injured in accident and emergency departments. The papers reveals that such reports have more than doubled in NHS Lothian, Scotland's second largest health board.Image caption, The husband of Tory peer Michelle Mone could be facing more than five years in prison if found guilty of fraud charges in Spain, The Daily Record says. Doug Barrowman, who has been charged with offences including corporate tax evasion, is one of seven British businessmen being targeted by Spanish prosecutors. All seven are said to deny the charges.Image caption, A "rampant cold virus" has hit the UK over Christmas, i reports. Scientists have warned that the number of people contracting colds and flu is likely to be four times higher than the number catching Covid.Image caption, The "hero" skipper of a trawler vessel died after diving into the sea to help save a deckhand who went overboard, The P&J reports. Lachlan Roberts, 61, was described as a "gem" of his local community following the incident in the Sound of Rum.Image caption, High street retailers could lose out on £1.5bn over the festive period due to a drop in footfall, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says rail unions are facing "fury" from businesses as RMT workers continue strike action.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that King Charles will still invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his coronation next year despite the public criticism the Royal Family faced in the Netflix documentary. Its lead image shows the King dancing with Holocaust survivors at a Jewish community centre in north London.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express focuses on tensions within the royal family, saying that King Charles will overlook the "hurtful outbursts" made by Prince Harry in the Netflix documentary Harry and Megan and seek to reunite the family. The King "still seeks peace" with Harry, says its headline.Image caption, The Times leads with an interview with former Scottish government minister Ash Regan, who resigned over objections to plans to change gender recognition laws. She has warned the plans will undermine women's rights and services.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland warns that fake perfume being sold around the Christmas period may contain cyanide and urine.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that former pop star Gary Glitter - who in 2015 was jailed for 16 years for sexually abusing young girls - will be released from prison "within weeks" after serving half his sentence.Image caption, Jason Grant, the man who was sacked as Scotland's first period dignity officer, is launching a sex discrimination case against his former employers. The case is described by The Courier as "one of the most high-profile employment cases in the UK in recent years".Image caption, Legal action launched by a Dundee law student who was investigated by university bosses for saying "women have vaginas" during an academic discussion has been dismissed, the Weekend Telegraph reports.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with pleas from shopping centre traders working in -10C temperatures during the cold snap.Image caption, And the Evening Express reports that city chiefs could reconsider cycle lanes on Aberdeen's main shopping street following safety warnings.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.