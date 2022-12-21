Flu rates in Scotland at highest level since 2017
Scotland is dealing with its highest rates of flu since 2017, according to new figures.
Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows confirmed cases and hospitalisations from the respiratory illness have risen sharply in recent weeks.
In the week ending 18 December, there were 1,358 confirmed influenza cases across Scotland - up from 423 in the week ending 4 December.
The "extraordinary activity level" of flu is the highest since 2017.
Ayrshire and Arran, Forth Valley, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire heath board areas are all experiencing "extraordinary activity levels" of flu, according to PHS.
Health experts had warned there was likely to be a big wave of flu this winter based on what Australia experienced during its winter.
Many southern hemisphere nations have had their most rampant flu season for years.
It is largely because people mixed more once Covid restrictions had eased, but had little immunity to the influenza virus after a break from the disease.
Dr Nick Phin, PHS director of public health science, said a lack of exposure to flu in recent years could be a factor behind the surge in cases over recent weeks.
He added: "When we look at previous seasons we tend to see a very sharp increase, plateau and it slowly drops off so what we are seeing could be consistent with that.
"At this point we don't know if it is the peak.
"When we see this level of cases the hospitalisations usually lags another week, so we could see hospital activity continue for another week."
PHS is currently analysing whether the vaccines issued in Scotland this winter are giving less protection against a Norwegian strain of flu in circulation but Dr Phin pointed out it was "not all or nothing, it is just the degree of protection that is offered".
It is hoped the school holidays and fewer people going to work in the coming weeks will reduce case rates.
PHS data shows the incidence rate of flu has increased from "moderate" to "extraordinary" activity level.
It currently stands at 24.9 per 100,000 population - the highest incidence rate observed in Scotland since 2017.
Flu-related hospital admissions in Scotland have been steadily increasing over the winter with the rate at 7.5 patients per 100,000 of the population last week.
This is also the highest on record since 2017.
The highest hospital admission rate for confirmed influenza is for babies at 32.9 per 100,000.
A total of 1.9m in Scotland have had the flu vaccine so far.
A breakdown of this data shows uptake for pensioners is at 84.5% but only 54.3% of healthcare workers have had the jab.
Meanwhile, there has been a drop in strep A cases.
There were 865 laboratory reports of Group A Streptococcus (GAS) in the week ending 18 December, PHS figures show - a reduction from 1266 the previous week.