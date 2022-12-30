Your pictures of Scotland: 23-30 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 23-30 December.

Johnny MacLeod
Johnny MacLeod took this striking photo of Badyo Steading just outside Pitlochry. He said: "Cold, wet and desolate, but well worth the drive up from Kennoway, Fife."
Alex Ulivi
Alex Ulivi said: "I spotted this amazing light shining on the two ships on the horizon in Saltcoats on Boxing Day."
Alison Shepherd
Alison Shepherd took this photo of a springy springer catching snowballs at Dalguise, Perthshire.
Andrea Wells
Andrea Wells from Kilmarnock sent in this photo of Troon beach with Ailsa Craig in the distance.
Eilean Low
Eilean Low took this shot of winter walkers at Ayr Pier.
Gillian Gordon
Gillian Gordon said: "Little and large. We came across this during a walk in Balloch, Inverness, during a festive few days with the family."
Glenys Norquay
Glenys Norquay said: "I found this jelly ear fungus, really living up to its name, in Liberton, Edinburgh."
Nicola Burns
Nicola Burns took this shot of her five-year-old daughter, saying: "A silhouette of beauty at Beecraigs Festive Forest in West Lothian."
Laura Ramsay
Laura Ramsay sent in this photo of her dog Millie posing in the winter frost at Crianlarich.
John Dyer
John Dyer took this photo of a reflection of Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street.
Pearl Steeples
Pearl Steeples said: "Boxing Day walk along Murcar Beach in Aberdeenshire trying to spot dolphins using my new Christmas present. Chilly morning but beautiful."
Robert Booth
Robert Booth from Auchterarder took this shot of "a hot air balloon being menaced by a metal garden ornament."
Mo Mathew
Mo Mathew said: "I waited in a hide in freezing weather to gain this shot of this hungry red squirrel at Argaty."
Janina Dolny
Janina Dolny said: "This picture was taken from the battlements of Edinburgh Castle while attending their Castle of Light exhibition and shows the city centre patiently awaiting this year's Hogmanay celebrations."
William Johnston
William Johnston took this photo of a robin at Tayfield Estate, known locally as Berry's Den, in Newport-on-Tay.
Mike Sinclair
Mike Sinclair took this photo of the new footpath constructed at Broughty Ferry as part of its flood defence scheme.
John White
John White said: "I was walking with a friend along the beach at Lundin Links, Fife, when this photo opportunity appeared."
Mairi Brown
Mairi Brown sent us this picture of the low sun at a frozen Loch Garten.
Kirsty Taylor
Kirsty Taylor took this picture of tup lambs in the Lammermuir Hills with "a beautiful sunrise over the Whiteadder Reservoir."
Justin Ross
Justin Ross took this photo at Strathearn.
Robert Harrison
Robert Harrison captured this photo of three Highland Ponies in a glen near Comrie, Perthshire.
Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov captured this calm scene on the Clyde of the Finnieston Crane, SEC Armadillo and OVO Hydro.
Ramsay Young
Ramsay Young from Bridge of Allan took this long-lens shot of a seal pup.
Jill Lee
Jill Lee said: "I took this pic of our dogs Ollie and Archie in Arisaig. It was very cold but they were keen to explore on the other side of the rock!"
Andy Lafferty
Andy Lafferty took this shot of Stirling Castle from Bannockburn.
Aidan Stephen
Aidan Stephen from Cambusbarron captured this photo of Teal springing and swing dancing in the snow.

