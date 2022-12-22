Stranded offshore oil workers expected home for Christmas
Offshore workers feared they would have to spend Christmas in the North Sea after weather conditions cancelled helicopter flights are now expected to get home.
About 300 staff, many of whom are Scottish, had been unable to leave platforms off Denmark as scheduled.
French firm TotalEnergies said a phenomenon called "triggered lightning" was responsible for the disruption.
The firm has now said it would get everyone transported safely onshore.
TotalEnergies said the number of stranded personnel in the North Sea had been "substantially reduced" in the past days, and it expected to bring all remaining people back onshore by the end of Thursday.
"This has been possible thanks to both weather improvements, the extra efforts to hire more helicopters and to commit three ships to get everyone transported safely onshore," a statement said.
"We fully understand the challenging situation that our teams have faced by not being able to fly home as scheduled due to disturbances in the helicopter transport caused by adverse weather.
"However, we have been working hard on assuring that all people get back onshore as soon as possible, and in time for Christmas."