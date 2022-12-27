Delay to free school meal extension 'shameful', EIS union says
- Published
The decision to delay the rollout of free school meals to all primary pupils has been branded "shameful" by the country's biggest teaching union.
The general secretary of the EIS union, Andrea Bradley, said it "runs contrary" to efforts to tackle child poverty.
She also accused the Scottish government of attempting to "obscure" the move in its recent budget.
Ministers said Scotland had the "most generous universal provision" of free school lunches in the UK.
The Scottish government had previously promised to introduce free school meals for all primary school pupils by August 2022.
So far this has only been delivered for youngsters in P1 to P5.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in September that the government would "start work with local authorities to extend universal provision to all pupils in primary 6 and 7".
But the EIS said details in the Scottish budget showed that the universal rollout of free school meals for P6 and P7 will now be delayed until 2024.
Ms Bradley said: "Delaying the rollout of free school meals to all primary school children was a shameful decision, which runs contrary to the Scottish government's stated commitment to tackling child poverty."
'Extremely disappointing'
She added: "This is now the second time that the rollout of this hugely important policy has been delayed, with serious consequences for thousands of children and families across Scotland.
"It is also extremely disappointing how this change in policy came to light - not announced in parliament, but obscured within the detail of the budget document itself.
"In a country where more than one child in four lives in poverty, and with the cost-of-living crisis pushing ever more families into financial difficulty, it is more important than ever that universal free school meals should be a priority."
The union chief said that while a "watered-down, means-tested policy" on free school meals is being introduced for youngsters in the final two years of primary school, many children could still miss out amid a cost of living crisis.
She continued: "Universal free meals remain the best way to ensure that all young people have access to a healthy and nutritious meal at school, without any stigma being attached."
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said Scotland leads the way in the UK on free school meals.
"All pupils in Primaries 1 to 5, children in funded early learning and childcare, and eligible pupils in Primary 6 through to S6 benefit from free meals in Scotland - the most generous universal provision of anywhere in the UK," she said.
"We will go further. Our additional investment announced in the 2023-24 Budget will continue to fund the expansion of free school meals for all Primary 6 and 7 pupils in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment, helping children most in need first.
"This will be the next step in fulfilling our commitment to universal provision in primary schools."
Ms Somerville added: "A number of local authorities have indicated that they face challenges in planning for the substantial expansion of free school meals. It is right that we work in partnership with local government to deliver our shared commitment."