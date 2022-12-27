Scotland's papers: Strike support for nurses and Christmas A&E delays

Scotland's papers: Strike support for nurses and Christmas A&E delaysPublished15 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Scotland's health service features on a number of the front pages with The Scotsman reporting the results of an opinion poll which shows two thirds of respondents would support nurses if they take strike action next year.Image caption, Accident and emergency patients waiting 20 hours for a hospital bed on Christmas Day is the focus of The Times' front page.Image caption, Elsewhere in the NHS, the Daily Record reports that a family was told it would be quicker to drive a relative to hospital themselves rather than waiting for an ambulance.Image caption, The prospect of junior doctors going on strike is the main story in the i. A ballot of Scotland's junior doctors will take place in early 2023, the paper reports.Image caption, Hundreds of pre-school children across Scotland being helped to tackle their obesity problem is the lead story in the Scottish Daily Mail.Image caption, The Herald reports on the conditions facing asylum seekers living in Greenock, with some saying they feel "abandoned by the system".Image caption, Members of the House of Lords holding seats in Holyrood is the focus of The National front page.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that the BBC spent £7m on creating new logos. In response, a BBC spokesman told the paper the project was "a complete modernisation of all our services, platforms and channels, over a number of years".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says energy companies are sitting on a lot of customers' cash, following an investigation by the paper. It claims some gas and electricity companies are still hiking direct debits despite some customers being in credit.Image caption, "Blizzard of lizards" is the headline on the Daily Star, as it leads with a story claiming that the cold blast of weather sweeping parts of the US has led to iguanas falling out of trees.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that the northern parts of Scotland have been the worst hit by a series of police station closures over the last decade.Image caption, The Courier carries an interview with one of the protestors who targeted Holyrood's consideration of controversial gender reform legislation.Image caption, The Dundee Evening Telegraph leads with the recovery of the body of a man from a burn in the Hercules Den area of Arbroath.Image caption, Objections to an affordable housing development make the lead story in the Aberdeen Evening Express.Image caption, Edinburgh's Evening News leads with concerns that the city is becoming unaffordable for many of its residents.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.