Scotland's papers: Record strike days lost and cancer care delays

herald
The Herald revealed that 1.1 million working days have been lost in Scotland due to industrial action since the start of June. It is the country's highest level in 33 years, it reports.
The Scottish Daily Express claims more than half of the men in Scotland awaiting treatment for suspected prostate cancer have not been seen in the government's target time frame of two months.
Customers of some energy firms say their direct debits were raised despite being thousands in credit, reports the Daily Record.
Some female MSPs are considering taking action of alleged misogynistic in the Scottish parliament, according to the National, amid concerns the behaviour has recently got worse.
The Scottish Daily Mail published Police Scotland figures showing that 410 sexual misconduct allegations have been made against officers in the force in four years.
The Ministry of Defence has been urged to act over a "toxic culture" of sexual misconduct at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
The Scottish Sun says the Scottish government has spent around £20 million on hotels for Ukrainian refugees, amid fears that red tape is overcomplicating the rehousing process.
The release of CalMac's summer timetable has been delayed until the end of January, with island communities raising tourism concerns.
The Press and Journal shares data suggesting vandalism in Moray has hit its highest level in four years, amid concerns police do not have adequate resources to respond.
The UK government is seeking to modernise its counter-terrorism programme however efforts have been delayed due to an independent review, says the Times.
New figures reveal 67,000 instances of fly-tipping around Glasgow in the last three years.
A man and a woman have been charged after a five-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs in a Dundee home.
A man has admitted to almost drowning his wife in Loch Tummel, Perthshire in April.
The Edinburgh Evening News says a local business may be launching an adults-only swingers club in Edinburgh.
Feral pigs cause chaos in the north of England, reports the Daily Star of Scotland.

