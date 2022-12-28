Two children in Scotland die with Strep A infection
- Published
Two children in Scotland have died with the Strep A infection, figures show.
Public Health Scotland (PHS) says two children under the age of 10 died between October and December.
Strep A cases are usually mild, causing illness ranging from a sore throat to scarlet fever, but in rare occasions can develop into invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection.
In its latest update PHS reports seven deaths among iGAS cases, two of which were in children.
The agency says on its website: "PHS is aware of seven deaths amongst iGAS cases that appear to meet the case definition between 3 October and 25 December 2022, two of whom were in children under 10 years of age.
"This compares with between zero and seven deaths reported during the same time period of previous years."
It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported 94 deaths in England from scarlet fever and invasive strep A infections since September. Of those, 21 were children aged under 18.
The UKHSA has said a rise in Strep A cases this year is most likely due to high amounts of the bacteria circulating and increased social mixing.
Parents are being urged to look out for symptoms and to promptly contact their GP or NHS24 if they have any concerns.
UKHSA advises people to call 999 or go to A&E if:
- your child is having difficulty breathing - you may notice grunting noises or their tummy sucking under their ribs
- there are pauses when your child breathes
- your child's skin, tongue or lips are blue
- your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake
What is Strep A?
- Group A streptococcal (GAS) infection is caused by strains of the streptococcus pyogenes bacterium
- The bacteria can live on hands or the throat for long enough to allow easy spread between people through sneezing, kissing and skin contact
- Most infections cause mild illnesses such as "strep throat" or skin infections
- It can also cause scarlet fever and in the majority of cases this clears up with antibiotics
- On rare occasions the bacteria can get deeper into the body - including infecting the lungs and bloodstream. It is known as invasive GAS (iGAS) and needs urgent treatment as this can be serious and life-threatening