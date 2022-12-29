Scotland's papers: Two children killed by Strep A and NHS warning

Scotland's papers: Two children killed by Strep A and NHS warningPublished25 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The deaths of two children in Scotland after they contracted the Strep A infection features in several of the papers. The Herald says the children, who were both aged under 10, died between October and December.Image caption, The Daily Express also leads on the infection deaths, saying the latest two cases bring the total number of deaths of youngsters across the UK to 26.Image caption, The Scotsman focuses on Dr Iain Kennedy - the head of the doctors' union, BMA Scotland - warning NHS staff are "on their knees" while insisting more funding must be found and spent wisely if the health service is to survive.Image caption, The Daily Record quotes Dr Kennedy saying the NHS in some parts of the country has already died.Image caption, The Daily Mail goes with the same line, as Dr Kennedy warns the health and social care system is "broken", with staff "exhausted and burnt-out".Image caption, Some of the front pages lead with stories about pledges to reduce crime in the UK. The Times reports that Labour has declared itself the party of law and order and promised to deal with antisocial behaviour.Image caption, The Sun says one of James Bulger's killers, Jon Venables, will get a parole hearing in the next few weeks and there is "a strong chance" the 40-year-old will go free.Image caption, The Daily Star's front page focuses on police in Mexico finding a tiger cub in the back of a car pulled over for a "routine traffic offence". Describing the animal as "Puss in boot", the paper carries an image of the young predator hidden among designer suitcases and with a dog collar on.Image caption, The i reports unions are looking at boycotting pay review negations next year, with the new leader of the Trades Union Congress questioning their independence and credibility. Paul Nowak tells the paper that the system is under threat of collapsing, amid Mr Sunak's insistence that a "fair agreement" for workers should not involve pay rises above 10%.Image caption, The National says Holyrood's Unionist party leaders are facing "an avalanche of questions" from the SNP on their "continued support for Westminster control".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says it has obtained a leaked draft of a review into the UK government's flagship anti-terrorism Prevent strategy, which the paper claims has found taxpayers' money is being given to "groups promoting Islamic extremism". The paper says the scheme, which is meant to promote deradicalisation, is alleged to have given money to groups who "supported the Taliban" and other extremists.Image caption, The Glasgow Times says council chiefs are considering extending licensing hours in a bid to give the late-night economy a boost.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with details of the new food hall at the Victorian Market in Inverness being only half full more than three months after its flagship opening.Image caption, The Edinburgh News says friends and family have paid tribute to a 20-year-old man after his sudden death in Bathgate.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says council plans for an office block in Dundee are being challenged by a planning expert.Image caption, The Courier reports on Loganair passengers bound for Dundee from London City Airport being diverted 58 miles away to Aberdeen and left "abandoned" there.Image caption, The Evening Express features a recycling row between neighbours that escalated into a threat of an attack.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.