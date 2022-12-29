Flood alert for south Scotland as amber weather warning issued
Flooding is expected in parts of Scotland after an amber weather warning was issued for heavy rain.
The Met Office alert, covering Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders, forecasts 40-50mm of rain on Friday and warns flooding could pose a danger to life.
Yellow alerts are also in place for rain in central Scotland and for snow and ice in northern areas.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts in central and southern areas.
The amber warning runs from 03:00 until 12:00 GMT on Friday, with a massive winter storm in North America said to be causing to the wet and windy weather in the UK.
People in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders have been told to expect flooding in homes and businesses, with a "good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads".
Travel disruption is also said to be likely.
Transport Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: "The conditions could potentially bring disruption to the transport network, so it's important people plan their journeys before they set off - particularly if they're looking to use the trunk roads or travel by rail.
"Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow travel advice from Police Scotland and drive to the conditions. The Traffic Scotland website - traffic.gov.scot - offers the latest information on the trunk roads, and you can also follow @TrafficScotland on Twitter which is regularly updated.
"If you are planning to travel by rail, please check with your operator ahead of your journey to see if your service is affected."
Superintendent Stewart Mackie, of Police Scotland's road policing division, said people should consider delaying their travel plans until conditions improve.
"If your journey is essential, please plan ahead by making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies in your vehicle, a charged mobile telephone and always drive as the conditions allow," he added.
The Met Office has also updated a yellow weather warning for heavy rain on Friday which now runs from midnight and expires at 14:00 GMT on Friday. The alert covers Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde.
A further yellow warning of snow and ice covers northern Scotland, apart from Orkney and Shetland, from midnight until 21:00 GMT on Friday.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has also issued flood alerts for Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, CentralScotland, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, the Borders, Tayside and west central Scotland.
Jet stream
Met Office Meteorologist Simon Partridge linked the winter storm in the US - known as a bomb cyclone - to the weather hitting Scotland.
In the US, at least 60 people died in eight states as the storm swept across the country over the Christmas weekend.
Mr Patridge said the impact in Scotland would be "nowhere near as dramatic".
"What effect [the bomb cyclone] has had is to strengthen the jet stream, because the jet stream is basically driven by temperature differences," he said.
"So the starker the difference in temperature between the northern edge of it and southern edge, the stronger the jet stream becomes."
He said the knock-on effect for the UK is spells of wet and windy weather over the next seven to 10 days.