Scotland's papers: 'Death of a legend' and A&E crisis escalates

Brazilian football legend Pele is pictured on many of Friday's front pages following his death on Thursday aged 82, including on the Daily Record. Tributes are made across its pages to his stellar career in which he became the only man to lift the World Cup trophy three times. "Farewell the greatest," its strapline reads.

The Scottish Sun gives a whole page image to the "king of football" and features tributes from current and former stars of the game. The paper reports that Gary Lineker and current France star Kylian Mbappe were among those praising Pele, with England legend Lineker describing him as the "most divine of footballers and joyous of men".

A youthful Pele graces the Daily Star cover, which declares him the "goat" of football - the greatest of all time and the "greatest footballer ever to lace up a pair of boots". The paper reports his death came after a "brave battle" with colon cancer following his diagnosis last year.

The Times pictures Pele on its front page, but the lead story warns that patients in Scottish A&Es are being seen in the open air as emergency units run out of space during the "extreme NHS crisis". It reports that doctors say patients are having to wait up to 40 hours on trolleys in corridors because beds are occupied. And they describe taking patients outside into the open air for discussions because of overcrowding.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports on another notable death - that of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. The lead story claims 55 patients died in one week after delays at A&E departments. In the report, BMA Scotland say hundreds are spending more than 12 hours waiting for treatment and delayed hospital admission is heightening the risk of death.

A new year strike by firefighters is "inevitable", says the Scottish Daily Express. It writes that action is likely if an improved pay offer is not forthcoming.

The UK government is looking at new travel restrictions for Chinese tourists, as Covid-19 cases rise rapidly in the country following the relaxation of its strict pandemic rules, according to The Daily Telegraph. The paper notes testing requirements have already been introduced by the US, Japan, India and Italy, reporting that UK ministers have not ruled out introducing similar rules for people arriving from China.

The i's lead story reports similarly, saying that the UK is to ramp up analysis of Covid tests taken from people arriving from China. It says labs will prioritise airport checks for new variants of the disease.

In The Herald, SNP ministers clash with their UK counterparts over Levelling Up cash and claims of a £300m shortfall in money coming to Scotland. They claim if Scotland was still receiving structural grants from the EU, the amount for projects would be closer to £549m.

A "groundhog year" looms for families as the standard of living drops, says The Scotsman. It warns 2023 will be just as "horrendous" as households are hit with falling pay and soaring energy bills.

The National's front page features an SNP policy chief calling for the Scottish government to publish its remaining papers on independence. Another front page story claims Tony Blair's government considered the idea of having one secretary of state for Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The P&J writes that north-east man Wayne Fraser is to go on trial accused of murdering his disabled wife. Mr Fraser is currently being held in a Mississipi jail.

Don't come to Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party without a ticket, organisers warn in the Edinburgh Evening News. It reports that the event is sold out and that people should not turn up expecting to get in.

A flat fire in a Glasgow tenement makes the front of the Glasgow Times, which reports that a man was taken to hospital.

The Evening Telegraph reports on a robbery on a city taxi firm. "They even took the milk" the headline says.

In The Courier, the boss of charity Christians Against Poverty warns that the cost of living crisis could be the start of an "energy pandemic" which could see people who already cannot pay their bills having to deal with more debts after Christmas.

And the sudden death of Stonehaven football coach Mark Campbell is the lead in The Evening Express. The 46-year-old died while running near Mackie Academy on Tuesday morning.