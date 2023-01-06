Your pictures of Scotland: 30 December - 6 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 December - 6 January.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Erin Bradley
A "calm wintry morning" at Pitlochry Dam, captured by Erin Bradley.
Robert Booth
Robert Booth photographed a drawing on a whitewashed window in Dundee, "the comic capital of Scotland".
Mark Slattery
A rainbow at Traigh Beach, near Mallaig. "Made a bike ride in the pouring rain worth it," said Mark Slattery.
Jeff How
"A partridge having a break from its pear tree," said Jeff How in Penicuik, Midlothian.
Karin Cudworth captured the scene on Tweed Green, Peebles, the morning after heavy flooding.
Callum Malone
Callum Malone photographed the flooding in Dumfries following heavy downpours.
Christine Smith
Christine Smith enjoyed a New Year's Eve stroll with friends along the banks of the river Earn in Comrie, "before Hogmanay celebrating started".
Ross McLennan
"I saw this highland cow up the Pentlands on New Year's Eve," Ross McLennan said. "I am not sure if he is sticking his tongue out or if it’s a party horn for New Year."
Daniel Arnold
Daniel Arnold snapped this bold mountain biker at the Storr, Skye, on Hogmanay.
Jozed Tkocz
"We took full advantage of a break in the weather on New Year's Eve to ascend Tower Ridge on Ben Nevis," said Jozed Tkocz. Pictured is "the intrepid" Tom Golden.
Mhairi Young
Mhairi Young captured the scene near Staffin on Skye an hour out from the bells.
Byron Tilly
Byron Tilly got this shot of the Hogmanay fireworks show at the National Wallace Monument in Stirling.
Mark Murphy
"The Biggar bonfire to welcome in 2023," Mark Murphy said.
Alana Smith
Alana Smith captured the spectacular scene at Edinburgh Castle on Hogmanay.
Guy Fraser
"We lost our brother in 2022, he loved a pint of Stout," Guy Fraser said. "I was drawn to this whilst out walking, maybe a wee message from him."
Alex Mullen
"A beautiful crisp start to the New Year at Troon Parkrun," said Alex Mullen.
Louisa McLennan
A message in the sand at Niseaboist Beach, Isle of Harris, captured by Louisa McLennan. The message was written in sand and seaweed by local families as part of a West Harris Trust community event.
Yvonne Manson
Yvonne Manson, from Cardenden, Fife, captured the scene "on our traditional New Year’s Day walk".
Matthew Gibbons
West Bay, North Berwick, hosted its traditional Loony Dook event on New Year's Day. "A spontaneous community gathering which has been going for as long as people can remember," said Matthew Gibbons.
Iain Rudkin
"Lauren Grant enjoying a refreshing Hogmanay dook on Lossiemouth West Beach." Photographed by Iain Rudkin
Alan FIndlay
"I climbed Ben Lomond on New Year's Day and was rewarded with a cloud inversion and the rare phenomenon known as a snowbow," said Alan FIndlay.
Steven Clark
Steven Clark grabbed this shot on New Year's Day just outside Braemar. "It was like time had stopped," he said.
Stephanie Land
The scene at Salisbury Crags on New Year's Day, captured by Stephanie Land.
Johnny MacAulay
A bird's-eye view of Lochan Uaine, near Aviemore, taken by Johnny MacAulay on New Year's Day.
Stuart Miller
Stuart Miller took this picture in Carnoustie. "The interesting rock, reflection and the moon at the top makes a triple lunar landscape," he said.
Jane Sayliss
The lighthouse at Rua Reigh, near Gairloch. "The sun reflecting from the glass gave the impression the lighthouse was operational," said Jane Sayliss.
Gareth Holroyd
Gareth Holroyd took this photo during a trip to Glencoe.
Andy Condron
Andy Condron photographed this scene on New Year's Day "of January of Jupiter sitting above the Pap of Glencoe with its reflection shimmering on the cold, still waters of Loch Leven".
Salvatore Carida
Salvatore Carida snapped this photograph of a frozen drop on Knock Hill. "I was amused and surprised about the unusual pointed shape of the drop, as it has been frozen instantaneously while falling off the tree," he said.
Catriona Smyth
Catriona Smyth's ice-cool snowman relaxes in the sun.
Ian Barnes
"Stirling Castle looking stunning at sunrise with Stuc á Chroin and Ben Vorlich," said Ian Barnes. "I’m glad I got out of bed early to take this."
Dave Lowe
"Two cows having a nice kiss," by Dave Lowe during a trip to Elgol, Skye.
Bex Jackson
"My little ray of sunshine," said Bex Jackson, who snapped this image of her dog Oki on Lamlash Beach, Arran.
Brian Gallagher
"I watched this otter chilling out in Brodick on the Isle of Arran," said Brian Gallagher.
Liz Rodger
"Peace perfect peace," said Liz Rodger, who got this shot of a still Loch Ard
Adrian Plumb
"A stunning sight," said Adrian Plumb, who took this picture in Fife overlooking the Firth of Forth at sunset.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics