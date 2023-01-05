Festival to host UK premiere of film made in Glasgow
The UK premiere of a film about a mother and daughter who start a new life in Glasgow will open the city's annual film festival.
Girl, which stars French actor Deborah Lukumuena and 12-year-old Le'Shantey Bonsu, will be shown on 1 March.
Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) co-director Allison Gardner said she was "delighted and honoured" to secure the screening.
Director Adura Onashile's debut feature will receive its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this month.
Girl tells the moving story of Grace, who is forced to confront her traumatic past, after she moves to Glasgow with her 11-year-old daughter Ama.
It was made with support from the British Film Institute (BFI), through the award of National Lottery funding, as well as BBC Film and Screen Scotland.
Isabel Davis, executive director at Screen Scotland, said: "Adura Onashile's debut feature is an exceptionally fine choice to open this year's GFF.
"Set and made in Glasgow, this evocative and poignant examination of a mother-daughter relationship establishes Adura as a hugely exciting film talent.
"Screen Scotland is very glad to have been part of her journey, including through our support of Girl."
The GFF runs from 1 to 16 March at the Glasgow Film Theatre and venues across the city.