Golden Axe film award launched in memory of Nevis climber
A film-making award is being launched in memory of a man who died while climbing the UK's highest mountain last summer.
Rob Brown, 33, lost his life following an accident on the North Face of Ben Nevis.
He will be remembered at next month's Fort William Mountain Festival with a short-film award called The Golden Axe.
Mr Brown was originally from Cambridge and ran a guiding business from Fort William.
The avid film-maker died after a fall in Zero Gully on 29 July.
Friend Simon Pitman, who works for the festival, said Mr Brown had characteristics which set him apart.
Mr Pitman added: "One was always wearing hilariously bright colourful clothing, just next level.
"He would never manage to make you expect what he was going to wear next, it was always another level up of colour.
"He was always renowned for climbing in winter with a pair of golden axes, there's not many about."
The Golden Axe award will recognise short films, with the only rules being they must be no longer than two minutes and include bright colours, outdoor adventure and food.
Programme for everyone
Anna Danby, co-ordinator of the 2023 Fort William Mountain Festival, said: "Our hope is that we have curated a programme that truly offers people from all walks of life the opportunity to come along and get involved.
"The overriding aims of the festival are to encourage everyone to be inspired by, respect and protect our natural landscape and we are confident that our festival visitors will leave feeling motivated to do just that."
This year's festival will run from 16 - 19 February.