Scotland's papers: 'Jingle hell' at A&E and Rishi Sunak's five pledges

Scotland's papers: 'Jingle hell' at A&E and Rishi Sunak's five pledgesPublished12 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Almost 2,000 people waited for more than 12 hours in Scotland's accident and emergency departments in the week leading up to Christmas, the latest figures reveal. Fewer than 57% were seen within the target time of four hours, the Daily Record says. It reports comments from Scottish Labour condemning the "carnage" in A&E departments.Image caption, The story also makes the front of the i, which reports on calls for action from BMA Scotland. The organisation's deputy chair, Lailah Peel, said she does not want "anyone else to die" as she urged the Scottish government to tackle bed blocking in hospitals.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a case study of a 92-year-old woman who arrived at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary's emergency department last week. Jessie Wallace, 92, was reportedly left on a trolley for 30 hours before being treated for a chest infection.Image caption, The Scottish Conservatives have reiterated calls for Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to resign over the crisis facing Scotland's NHS. They are urging First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to recall parliament to announce emergency measures, the Scottish Daily Express reports. The government says it is monitoring the situation in emergency departments "extremely closely".Image caption, People in Fife are being urged to "think twice" about using NHS services due to unprecedented pressure, The Courier reports. Janette Keenan, NHS Fife's director of nursing, says the health system is facing its most challenging winter to date despite creating extra capacity.Image caption, In a potential further blow to the NHS, nurses, midwives and ambulance staff could co-ordinate strike action amid an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions. In the Scotsman, Colin Poolman, the Scotland director of the Royal College of Nursing, warns morale is at a "new low".Image caption, To help combat the pressure on the health service, Scotland's national clinical director has urged people to wear face masks in public. Professor Jason Leitch says keeping up the pandemic practice could help prevent the spread of Covid-19, flu and other infections, the Scottish Sun reports.Image caption, The Times looks at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech of 2023, which took place in London on Wednesday. The PM has pledged to halve inflation, grow the UK economy, reduce debt, cut NHS waiting times and stop small boats carrying migrants crossing the Channel.Image caption, The National leads with the response to the prime minister's speech from SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. He criticised Mr Sunak's "five flimsy promises" and said the Tories had delivered "austerity, Brexit, and a denial of Scottish democracy".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph looks ahead to Sir Keir Starmer's new year address. It says the Labour leader will vow that his party will not get the "big government chequebook out again". Mr Starmer will promise a plan for "a decade of national renewal", and say his party is ready to govern, the Telegraph adds.Image caption, Meanwhile The Herald leads with a report on Scottish drivers potentially missing out on compensation payments after their vehicles were damaged by potholes. The paper says only one in six claims resulted in payouts last year, "raising concerns that it is the result of council cuts".Image caption, The Glasgow Times says 1.2% of pothole claims in the city over the past three years resulted in payments - 45 out of 3,537. The data was revealed following a freedom of information request from the Scottish Conservatives.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland has declared the country the "ski capital of Europe" as Highland resorts enjoy heavy snowfall. It comes after record temperatures in the Alps turned snowy slopes into mud and grass.Image caption, Scotland's capital has been named the UK's sixth worst city for CO2 emissions, the Edinburgh Evening News reports. The city is also listed as one of the least "eco-conscious", the paper adds.Image caption, Caravan owners at Lossiemouth Holiday Park have spoken out over a huge rise in pitch fees. The P&J reports owners are facing increases of more than 50% in April.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with a report on a man with an "anti-police" attitude who was taken to his mother's house in leg restraints by officers after a "foul-mouthed rant".Image caption, The manager of the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee has warned the city centre is "becoming the Wild West", the Evening Telegraph reports. Malcolm Angus has criticised a youth free bus pass scheme amid disorder in the town.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.