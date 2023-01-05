Scottish skiing gets lift as European snow goes downhill in warmer weather
Scotland's ski resorts are enjoying a strong start to the season as some resorts elsewhere in Europe struggle for snow.
Relative warmth has been far from ideal for some resorts in countries such as France and Switzerland.
However, at venues such as the Lecht Ski Centre in Aberdeenshire, business is booming.
The blue skies of 2 January saw it so busy they had to stop selling tickets for only the second time in 45 years.
Pieter du Pon, chairman of the Lecht Ski Company, said the season was off to a "very good start".
"Christmas is a peak period, there are a lot of kids on holiday.
"We specialise in families and small children learning to ski up here."
He said: "Just listening, there are a lot of English voices around.
"I don't want to gloat too much, but yes it's nice that we've got snow."
It’s been a bumper start to the winter ski season here at the Lecht. A stark contrast to the low snow-free slopes in the Alps. pic.twitter.com/zhEQE3Ithe— India Grant (@IndiaRGrant) January 5, 2023
He explained: "I would imagine the higher resorts in the Alps will be fine, it's the lower ones, snow has not fallen quite often in many places.
"We look at a 10-day forecast. In a week's time in could disappear. We were very lucky this Christmas period.
"It comes and goes. We'll see how the rest of the season goes."
Meanwhile, people heading to the hills are being urged to be well-prepared by mountain rescue experts.
Insp Matt Smith, the Police Scotland Mountain Rescue national lead, said smart phone technology has benefits but did have some drawbacks.
"The first one is battery life, when it's cold," he said.
"You still need an ability to navigate. You need a map and compass in your bag."
Insp Smith said conditions could deteriorate from a car park to being up in the hills.
He said this meant crampons and an ice axe were also needed.