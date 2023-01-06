Scotland's papers: Safety fears before Perth hotel fire and royal row

Scotland's papers: Safety fears before Perth hotel fire and royal rowPublished34 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A Perth hotel where three people were killed following a fire was issued safety notices weeks before the blaze, The Courier reports. Both Perth and Kinross Council and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service delivered health and safety warnings to the New County Hotel in December, the paper says. Among the concerns raised were some over fire doors and safety routes.Image caption, Meanwhile, most of Friday's front pages focus on mounting claims from leaked excerpts of Prince Harry's new memoir, which has been called "devastating" by The Times. It reports that Harry's "explosive" book could "make permanent the rift between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family". The paper reports on "one of the most damaging passages of the book," where Harry says his brother knocked him to the ground during an argument about his wife, Meghan Markle.Image caption, The i says the UK monarchy is facing "its worst crisis for 30 years". According to the paper, Harry described his brother William as his "arch-nemesis" in what is the biggest royal split since the abdication of Edward VIII, and "most acute crisis since Charles and Diana separated".Image caption, The Scottish Sun pictures a young Harry, and focuses on his drug-taking. The paper reports that Harry said he took cocaine "several times" and smoked cannabis while he was a pupil at Eton College. The paper also reports on Harry's alleged "boast" as he writes in his memoir that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.Image caption, Referring to Harry's book title, Spare, the Scottish Daily Mail's lead says: "Oh spare us!". The paper says the world is "stunned" following the prince's "excruciating attacks on family". It reports that Harry's new book "unleashes jaw-dropping attacks".Image caption, "Please don't marry Camilla" is the Daily Telegraph's headline. Picturing King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla with Harry in the middle, the paper says the Duke of Sussex claimed that he and Prince William "begged" their father not to marry Camilla, fearing he would have a "wicked stepmother".Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland focuses on claims by Harry that his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him. The paper pictures the two brothers wearing boxing gloves, and alluding to a boxing match it writes: "Put your Dukes up!".Image caption, After a stream of sensational claims and accusations from Harry's autobiography were been leaked, The Scottish Daily Express reports that commentators have said Prince Harry "sold his soul in return for big bucks", and he has "no chance of reconciliation" with his family over the "unforgiveable accusations".Image caption, The Scotsman leads with a preview of a keynote speech by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross. The Moray MP is set to lay out his plans for 2023, as well as launching a "scathing attack" on the SNP and Labour, the paper reports.Image caption, The UK government faces a backlash over its new proposals to crack down on strikes, The National reports. Under the plans unveiled by Downing Street, ministers will be able to enforce minimum levels of service in eight sectors, including the NHS. Unions and the SNP have vowed to fight the plans, the paper writes.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with a report on the brother of The Apprentice contestant Reece Donnelly. The Glaswegian's sibling, Nico, is serving a life sentence for killing Jamie Johnstone, 21, in 2016. Reece has expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to the murder victim's family, the paper says.Image caption, The Herald reports on calls for the rollout of electric charging points for vehicles to be accelerated across Scotland. It comes as the sale of electric vehicles "outstrips diesel cars for the first time".Image caption, A medical research firm in Inverness has gone bust with the loss of 38 jobs, the Press and Journal reports. Only a small number of ODx Innovations staff have been retained as administrators move to sell the firm.Image caption, The Evening Express says a teenager has been fined after an attack involving a motorcycle helmet on his ex-girlfriend led to her needing hospital treatment.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a report on an attempted murder in Dundee. A 37-year-old man is in hospital following an incident at Dallfield Court, the paper says.Image caption, In Edinburgh, it has been revealed 1,100 compensation claims have been made by drivers claiming damage to vehicles due to potholes in the past three years. 