Scotland's papers: 'Harrowing' A&E wards and Harry interview reaction

A number of papers lead with Sunday night's ITV interview with Prince Harry. The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on the prince's remarks about his wife, Meghan, notably his comment that his family was complicit in the "pain and suffering" she has endured. The Mail interpreted that as him saying his family "helped drive out" Meghan, while the paper's columnist Richard Kay says Princess Diana would be appalled at Prince Harry's "petty vindictiveness".