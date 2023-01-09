Scotland's papers: 'Harrowing' A&E wards and Harry interview reaction

Scotland's papers: 'Harrowing' A&E wards and Harry interview reactionPublished30 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with a warning about patient safety in A&E wards from the chair of the British Medical Association Scotland. It tells of "harrowing scenes" in hospitals with patients in need of intensive care waiting hours.Image caption, The Herald leads with the same story, highlighting Dr Lailah Peel's remark that patients are "not safe" under the current NHS pressures. In contrast, it says Health Secretary Humza Yousaf denied that the health service was not prepared for a winter crisis, adding the Scottish government was doing "everything possible" to improve the situation.Image caption, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will address the NHS crisis in a statement today, reports the i, which leads on the statistic that almost a quarter of adults are going to A&E because they cannot get a GP appointment. It says the results of the poll demonstrate how pressure is being "heaped" onto the emergency departments.Image caption, A number of papers lead with Sunday night's ITV interview with Prince Harry. The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on the prince's remarks about his wife, Meghan, notably his comment that his family was complicit in the "pain and suffering" she has endured. The Mail interpreted that as him saying his family "helped drive out" Meghan, while the paper's columnist Richard Kay says Princess Diana would be appalled at Prince Harry's "petty vindictiveness".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads on the prince's remarks that he didn't think the Royal Family was racist but that a comment speculating on the skin tone of his and Meghan's then unborn child was probably "unconscious bias". Alongside a picture of Harry and Meghan, the paper uses the word "finally" in its headline.Image caption, Prince Harry has been highly critical of the role of the British tabloid press in public life. Hostility between the two sides looks set to continue with The Scottish Sun saying his remark that he had never called the royal family racist was "bizarre" and a U-turn from "previous incendiary claims".Image caption, There is more royal coverage in The Times, which focuses on Prince Harry's remarks that royals were "complicit in Meghan's pain". However, its main image is a dramatic picture of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's right-wing former president, storming the national congress in the capital, Brasilia.Image caption, The Telegraph leads with Prince Harry's accusation that the Prince and Princess of Wales stereotyped Meghan, picturing the two couples side by side. It adds his remarks that Prince William and Kate had not got on with his wife "from the get go".Image caption, The Metro reports former PM Theresa May has earned £2.5m from speeches and outside work since stepping down from the role in 2019. The paper says she is among a "string of Tory MPs" who have earned a combined £17.1m on top of their salaries since the last general election.Image caption, Two Scottish volunteers for the UK medical charity ReactAid have told the Daily Record of their efforts to rescue an injured British fighter in Ukraine - which the paper is calling an "escape from hell".Image caption, The National says SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has challenged Labouer leader Keir Starmer to work with the party to tackle the Conservatives' plan to introduce anti-strike legislation. The law would mean unions could be sued if they do not provide minimum levels of fire, ambulance and rail services - Mr Starmer has said Labour would repeal it if it wins the next general election.Image caption, The Courier leads with the results of a member survey from Scotland's largest teaching union, the Educational Institute for Scotland (EIS). According to the results, the paper says teachers in Fife are using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering quitting the profession to take jobs in supermarkets.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph splashes on a climate activist who wants e-cigarettes banned after finding 55 discarded on an hour-long walk.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with calls from a councillor to stop the destruction of thousands of herring gull nests and eggs in Inverness.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with "outraged" residents in Glasgow's Sighthill where the council plans to end free parking.Image caption, The Evening Express reports a "drastic decline" in crossing patrol staff in order to make savings of £130,000.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with the possibility of more events being held at the Ross Bandstand at Princes Street Gardens after the council leaders said he would "happily revisit" a discussion on concert restrictions.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland claims a medical breakthrough could lead the way for hair to be regrown in bald people. The article quotes scientists as saying humans are only largely hairless because through evolution they have disabled the "caveman gene" that would otherwise leave us with a full coat of hair.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.