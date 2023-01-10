Scotland's papers: FM's hospital warning and care home fears

Image caption,

Other front pages are leading with reaction to Prince Harry's latest comments on his relationship with the Royal Family ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, "Spare". Excerpts of the autobiography were leaked last week before Tuesday's publication date. In his latest interview with US television, the Duke of Sussex ruled out moving back to the UK, saying "I don't think it's ever going to be possible," the Daily Mail reports. Sources have suggested that Prince William is so hurt and angered by his brother's accusations that he has "no appetite" to speak to him, the paper adds.