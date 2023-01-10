Scotland's papers: FM's hospital warning and care home fears

Scotland's papers: FM's hospital warning and care home fearsPublished6 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, RecordImage caption, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's press conference on the NHS crisis dominates the front pages in Scotland. "Heaven help us" is the Daily Record's take, picturing Ms Sturgeon with her hands seemingly clasped in prayer. The paper highlights her message that Scottish hospitals are almost full with bed occupancy exceeding 95% last week.Image caption, The same picture of the first minister makes The Herald front page, which leads on a warning from care home providers - that Covid-19 and staff shortages will limit their ability to provide extra beds to relieve hospital overcrowding. Ms Sturgeon said extra funding would be made available to health boards to buy up spare beds in care homes for hospital patients who are stuck waiting on social care - but Scottish Care said this would only be possible in premises with sufficient staff.Image source, ScotsmanImage caption, Similar fears make the front page of The Scotsman which says any moves to ease pressure on A&E "will pile pressure on sectors already buckling". It says leaders from the nursing and care sectors have cast "serious doubts" over the government's ability to combat bed blocking, also citing "thousands" of healthcare vacancies.Image source, TimesImage caption, The Times has the same take, reporting that care homes in Scotland are more than 80% full according to Public Health Scotland data. Some, it says, are 90-91% full, with the lowest occupancy in Shetland at 72%.Image caption, The FM's plea for people to consider using face masks in public places makes the front page of The Press and Journal. However it also carries criticism from Scottish Labour's health spokesperson Jackie Baillie, who said Ms Sturgeon's action plan would "barely scratch the surface" of the crisis.Image caption, Demand on hospitals has been driven up by extraordinary levels of winter flu, Covid-19 and cases of Strep A, reports the Scottish Daily Express. The paper also continues its coverage of the royals "at loggerheads", following the release of Price Harry's memoir.Image caption, In addition to the NHS crisis, the i highlights the latest teachers strike on its front page as around 2,000 primary schools shut on Tuesday. Further walkouts will take place at Scottish secondary schools on Wednesday, it says, as last-ditch talks between unions and Scottish government officials held on Monday failed to prevent strike action.Image caption, The "under pressure" health secretary is pictured on The Metro's front page, quoted saying he has spoken to "more unions than his mum" as he attempts to settle ongoing pay disputes - alongside the paper's "mother of all problems" headline.Image caption, Although The National splashes the NHS crisis, its main focus is an upcoming debate on a future independence referendum. The paper says Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson has called on the UK government to engage on delivering a vote.Image source, TelegraphImage caption, Britain is preparing to become the first country to send Western tanks to Ukraine, according to the Daily Telegraph. Defence sources have said the UK could supply President Zelensky with Challenger II - the British Army's main battle tank - to encourage other Western allies to follow suit.Image caption, Other front pages are leading with reaction to Prince Harry's latest comments on his relationship with the Royal Family ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, "Spare". Excerpts of the autobiography were leaked last week before Tuesday's publication date. In his latest interview with US television, the Duke of Sussex ruled out moving back to the UK, saying "I don't think it's ever going to be possible," the Daily Mail reports. Sources have suggested that Prince William is so hurt and angered by his brother's accusations that he has "no appetite" to speak to him, the paper adds.Image source, Scottish SunImage caption, The Scottish Sun says Prince Harry has been accused of crossing the King's red line with his criticism of Camilla - by describing her as "dangerous" and "the villain". The paper says he also "scoffed" at calls for him to lose his title of duke. The claims, presenting Prince Harry's view of events, have so far not drawn a response from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads on the story of a woman who had her leg amputated due to a rare form of cancer. The paper says she is aiming to raise money for a prosthetic, complete her studies and climb the Sidlaws hills.Image source, Edinburgh Evening NewsImage caption, Having followed the story for some time, the Edinburgh Evening News leads with the death of an eight-year-old boy who had developed a brain tumour. Communities raised over £110,000 to help Rudi Abbot take part in a US medical trial but his tumour did not respond to chemotherapy, the paper reports.Image caption, A woman from Perth has spent inheritance money on protecting her home from flood water, reports The Courier. Janice Haig's house was damaged by the rising of a burn which led to an insurance claim, however she has spent more money on defences from flooding "at least once or twice a year", the paper reports.

The Glasgow Times reports on vandals who threw 19 life rings into the River Leven which runs through Dumbarton and Balloch.

The Evening Express leads on a "huge armed response" after a bank worker spotted a BB gun inside a man's bag outside the Aberdeen branch.

And the Daily Star of Scotland reports that scientists have detected a solar blast as powerful as a billion nuclear bombs which could cause electricity blackouts.