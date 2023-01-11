NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde pauses non-urgent operations
- Published
Scotland's largest health board has become the latest to confirm it is pausing non-urgent elective operations.
NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde said the move was aimed at prioritising urgent treatment and cancer care.
Ayrshire & Arran and Borders have taken similar steps due to pressures in hospitals. NHS Fife has said it is reducing its elective surgery capacity.
It comes days after the first minister said this was the worst winter that the NHS in Scotland had ever faced.
Greater Glasgow & Clyde said staff were doing all they could to meet demand and it had not taken its decision lightly.
"Our services, like the whole of NHS Scotland, are facing major pressures, including significant COVID, flu and norovirus cases," a spokesperson said.
"To support our A&E departments, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has taken the decision to pause additional and non-urgent elective procedures to prioritise urgent treatment and cancer care.
"This decision was not taken lightly and is under constant review.
"We would like to apologise to patients waiting for an elective procedure, we will make every possible effort to offer them an alternative date at the first opportunity."
NHS Fife confirmed that while elective capacity was "considerably reduced", it had not paused the entire elective surgical programme amid what the health board said was likely to be the busiest winter on record.
A spokesperson added: "Our staff are working incredibly hard to continue to deliver safe patient care."
NHS Ayrshire & Arran announced on Tuesday that it was halting routine inpatient elective surgery for three weeks, citing "extreme" pressures on the health service.
On Friday, NHS Borders paused all routine operations at Borders General Hospital until further notice.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Scotland's hospitals are "almost completely full", with bed occupancy exceeding 95% last week.
She said demand had been driven up by "extraordinary" levels of winter flu, rising rates of Covid infections and cases of Strep A.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed on Tuesday that the government will allocate £8m in a bid to free up hospital beds by moving patients to care homes.
NHS 24 is aiming to recruit about 200 new staff before the end of March, while guidance has been issued to all health boards making it clear that they can take any necessary steps to protect critical and life-saving care in their areas.