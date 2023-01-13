Scotland's papers: Anti-strike law rift and gangland passport scam

Image caption,

The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on the crisis in the NHS and says a Ukrainian refugee returned home to Kyiv due to length of time they were forced to wait for treatment in Scotland. Opposition politicians described the case as a "damning indictment" of the Scottish government's "mismanagement" of the service. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said pandemic backlogs, inflation costs and staff shortages have all contributed to make this winter "the most challenging the NHS has ever faced".