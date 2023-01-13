Scotland's papers: Anti-strike law rift and gangland passport scam

Scotland's papers: Anti-strike law rift and gangland passport scamPublished3 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald reports Nicola Sturgeon has challenged Rishi Sunak over his planned anti-strike laws, telling the prime minister he should not be pouring fuel on pay disputes by removing workers' rights. During a meeting in Inverness the leaders are also understood to have discussed the NHS, the economy and legislation passed in Scotland last month to make it easier to change gender.Image caption, The Daily Record's front page is dominated by a trial at which it was claimed Scottish fugitives fled abroad using a passport scam in which they assumed the identities of drunks and drug addicts. Police said Christopher Hughes - who was jailed last year for the murder of a Dutch crime journalist - was among those who got hold of Latvian passports under the scheme.Image caption, The Times says an independent Scotland could follow a Swedish plan and seek to join Nato while ruling out permanent nuclear weapon bases. The paper's main picture is of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who declined to answer questions on the Duke of Sussex's memoir during their first engagement since it was published.Image caption, Creative Scotland has warned it may have to cut in half the number of companies and organisations it provides long-term funding for after having millions stripped out of its Scottish government budget, according to The Scotsman. Chief executive Iain Munro told the Scottish Parliament around 60 organisations could lose support - in effect putting 2,500 jobs at risk - unless there is a rethink over backing for the cultural sector.Image caption, The i leads with the teachers' pay dispute which it says will see a 16-day programme of rolling strikes across Scotland. Two different council areas will be affected each day after local authority leaders described the 10% pay demand as "unaffordable"Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with the Prince and Princess of Wales' first public appearance since Prince Harry's memoir was published. The couple discussed mental health with young people at the official opening of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Thursday.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on the crisis in the NHS and says a Ukrainian refugee returned home to Kyiv due to length of time they were forced to wait for treatment in Scotland. Opposition politicians described the case as a "damning indictment" of the Scottish government's "mismanagement" of the service. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said pandemic backlogs, inflation costs and staff shortages have all contributed to make this winter "the most challenging the NHS has ever faced".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also leads with the case of the Ukrainian refugee who returned home for treatment as the wait to see a GP in Scotland was so long. Meanwhile, the paper also features a picture of King Charles laughing on its front page as he carried out his first official engagements of the year in Aberdeenshire.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with data from Edinburgh University which the paper says shows teenagers from middle class backgrounds have "no chance" of winning places to study law. The paper reports no Scottish student won a place on the coveted course who was not classed as "disadvantaged". It adds the figures are due to targets set by the Scottish government to improve social diversity on campuses.Image caption, Multiple groups are planning co-ordinated action in the lead up and on the third anniversary of Brexit, according to The National. The paper also reports the press watchdog has received scores of complaints about an article published in The Spectator which was criticised as anti-Scots "hate speech".Image caption, The Metro leads with claims two couples working for Boris Johnson when he was prime minister had sex inside No. 10 Downing Street at a party during lockdown - the night before Prince Philip's funeral. A stream of new allegations relating to the Partygate scandal have emerged this week.Image caption, The Press and Journal describes how Moray residents have been warned to prepare for a huge rise in council tax as their local authority takes "desperate steps" to plug gaps in finances.Image caption, The Glasgow Times features a picture of two men crouching over a large pothole on its front page. The paper says some of the city's roads resemble "trenches" as the founder of a Facebook group focusing on the issue warns the problem is getting worse.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News focuses on bonfire night riots in Niddrie which have led to 14 youth being charged.Image caption, A dog owner believes his pet's springer spaniel's life was saved by his winter coat after he was attacked by a husky, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reveals how a child sex offender was caught by police.Image caption, And the Daily Star leads with research from University College London which carries a suggestion about men who buy flashy fast cars.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.