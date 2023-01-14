Scotland's papers: Do not resuscitate mystery and freeport jobs boost

Scotland's papers: Do not resuscitate mystery and freeport jobs boostPublishedJust nowShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Record reports that a superfit teacher with a heart condition was shocked to find her medical records instructing paramedics not to give CPR if she suffered a cardiac arrest. The paper says Fiona McVey, 44, is now demanding to know if health authorities are routinely marking files with such instructions due to the current NHS crisis.Image caption, The Courier leads with the successful Forth Ports bid to become one of Scotland's two new green freeports. The development, which will bring 50,000 jobs to the area, was confirmed in a joint announcement by the UK and Scottish governments.Image caption, The prime minister said the freeport success for the Highlands can halt population decline in the region, according to the Press and Journal. Mr Sunak added that Opportunity Cromarty Firth would support the delivery of "thousands of green jobs for future generations".Image caption, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is preparing to "row back" on her plan to make the next general election a de facto referendum on Scottish independence, according to The Times. The paper says the SNP's ruling national executive committee will be presented with an alternative option that offers a "severely watered down" version of her statement last year.Image caption, The Scotsman leads with the news that the threat of widespread strike action in Scotland's NHS has been put on hold by unions. The GMB and Royal College of Nursing will not call strikes while negotiations take place on the 2023 pay offer, a breakthrough Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has described as "very welcome".Image caption, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak repeatedly refused to set out the democratic route for Scotland to hold an independence referendum, says The National.Image caption, The Herald leads with a suggestion by researchers that hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may help prevent Alzheimer's disease in women at risk of developing the condition. The paper's main image is of models showcasing the salvaged waste wool designs of a final year fashion student at Heriot-Watt School of Textiles and Design.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also reports that scientists believe hormone replacement therapy (HRT) drugs taken by millions of women could help prevent dementia. HRT is a treatment to relieve the symptoms of menopause.Image caption, The i newspaper leads with an interview with Labour's shadow health secretary Wes Streeting who claims the NHS is often run in the interests of doctors rather than patients. The MP tells the paper GP surgeries should not force patients to call early in the morning to get an appointment. "Change is required," he tells the paper.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the killing of a 28-year-old dog walker who was "savaged to death" by a pack of seven dogs she was walking in rural Surrey. It quotes one witness comparing it to "seven small wolves attacking you". Another woman has been discharged from hospital after being bitten.Image caption, There's enough for another book" Prince Harry tells The Telegraph in his first newspaper interview to promote his memoir Spare. The Duke of Sussex told the paper he held back disclosures the King and Prince William would not "ever forgive" if he made them public. The paper says Harry's latest comments are likely to leave the Royal Family deeply concerned about future revelations.Image caption, The Sun reports that Oasis star Noel Gallagher is divorcing his wife Sara after 22-years together. The paper says the songwriter met the Scots publicist in 2000 and the couple married in 2011.Image caption, The Daily Star splashes with a picture of the King of Rock and Roll Elvis with his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, who died on Thursday. It speaks to author Sally Hoedel who noted Elvis collapsed at 42 and several of his relatives died in similar circumstances.Image caption, The Glasgow Times features pictures of three men on its front page who have been "banned from city buildings" for breaching the council's "behaviour rules".Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph carries an interview with a woman who has been left "numb" following a park sex attack.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reveals a schoolboy lost the sight in one eye after an incident involving a can of deodorant.Image caption, And the Evening Express leads with a report about Hibs football casuals who caused "terror" in the streets.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.