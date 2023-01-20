NASUWT teaching union announces new strike dates
Another teacher's union in Scotland has announced fresh national strike dates in the ongoing dispute over pay.
Members of the NASUWT union will strike on 28 February and 1 March.
The largest teaching union in Scotland, the EIS, has already announced nationwide strikes on those dates, in both primaries and secondaries.
More talks were being held on Friday between unions, the Scottish government and local government body Cosla to try to settle the dispute.
Teachers are currently being offered a rise worth between 5% and 6.85% for the majority of teachers, but top earners would receive less.
The NASUWT is calling for a 12% increase, while the EIS has asked for 10%.
Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official Scotland, said: "We have been clear to Scottish government and Cosla that with CPI inflation still at 10.5% - more than double the 5% pay award which most of Scotland's teachers were offered - a substantially improved pay offer which is fully funded by the Scottish government must be tabled without delay.
"There is a window of opportunity to avert further strike action, but the ball is very much in the court of ministers and employers."
The EIS union is currently staging a rolling series of strikes in two local authorities per day, until 6 February.
There will be two nationwide strike dates on 28 February and 1 March, and the EIS is planning a second wave of rolling action from 13 March if there is no resolution to the dispute.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has said she remains committed to a "fair and sustainable pay deal".
Any new offer would need to be agreed by all 32 council leaders.